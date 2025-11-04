Canada Rejects 74% Of Indian Student Visa Applications Amid Fraud Crackdown

The increase in refusals comes even as applications from India have fallen sharply. In August 2023, around 20,900 Indian students applied for study permits, compared with 4,515 this year. Photo: File photo

The increase in refusals comes even as applications from India have fallen sharply. In August 2023, around 20,900 Indian students applied for study permits, compared with 4,515 this year. Photo: File photo