Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

The proposal would limit the length of time certain visa holders, including foreign students, are allowed to stay in the United States. The move aims to limit the time for those with a “duration of visit” status. Since 1978, foreign students (F visa holders) have been admitted into the US for an unspecified period known as “duration of status”. It allows its holders to remain in the US for an indefinite amount of time without further screening and vetting, the DHS said.

