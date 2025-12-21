H-1B Holders Stranded In India After US Visa Delays And New Rules

New social media screening norms trigger mass cancellations and long waits for US visa appointments.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
H-1B Holders Stranded In India After US Visa Delays And New Rules
Representative image Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • US consulates cancelled hundreds of H-1B visa interviews in India after mid-December policy changes.

  • Many workers who travelled for renewals are now “stranded” as dates are pushed to 2026.

  • Companies like Google have warned employees against overseas travel amid extended processing delays.

Midway through December, the US government introduced new social media screening regulations, causing widespread chaos and severe delays in visa applications. Mass cancellations have been reported across various centres in India, with dates pushed back until June 2026. Many H-1B visa holders who travelled back to renew their visas are now "stranded" in India as a result.

US H-1B Visas - (AP Photo)
US Clarifies $100,000 H-1B Fee Will Not Apply To Existing Visa Holders Or Students Already In The Country

BY Outlook News Desk

Over the past two weeks, hundreds of highly trained workers had their appointments cancelled, according to a Washington Post story. Lawyers told the publication that these H-1B visa holders had travelled back to India in December to renew their work permits. The US consular offices suddenly cancelled their appointments and rescheduled them for months later, leaving them "stranded" in the nation.

Emails viewed by the Washington Post also included updates shared by the State Department — explaining that interviews had been delayed following the implementation of a new social media vetting policy.

The H-1B ‌visa program — widely used by the US technology sector to hire skilled workers ‌from India ‍and China — ⁠has ​been under the spotlight after the Trump administration imposed a $100,000 fee for ⁠new applications this year. Additional curbs have also forced applicants to open up their social media profiles and face multiple changes to the selection process.

Related Content
Related Content
Representative image - File photo
Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

BY Outlook News Desk

Google has also warned its visa-bound employees not to travel abroad as a result of the circumstances. Employees have been advised not to leave the country due to the significant increase in visa processing times, according to an internal document obtained by Business Insider. The email, which outside counsel BAL Immigration Law supplied, cautioned employees that they would "risk an extended stay outside the US" if they needed a visa stamp for re-entry. Additionally, several US embassies and consulates were currently facing delays of up to a year, according to the statement.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Pakistan LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup Final: Unbeaten Boys In Blue Face Arch Rivals In Title Decider

  2. India Squad For T20 World Cup 2026: 5 Unfortunate Players To Miss Out Including Shubman Gill

  3. India Squad For T20 World Cup: Big Talking Points From Ajit Agarkar And Co's Selection Calls

  4. Richard Ngarava Appointed Zimbabwe Test And ODI Captain After Craig Ervine Steps Down

  5. Why Was Shubman Gill Dropped From India's T20 World Cup Squad? Ajit Agarkar, Suryakumar Yadav Explain

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What A Magazine Means To Me?

  2. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  3. To Men Who Write Women Off

  4. BJP Alleges Mamata Banerjee Fuelling Hindu–Muslim Tensions Before Bengal Polls

  5. No Conclusive Evidence Linking High AQI to Lung Disease: Govt

Entertainment News

  1. Outlook’s Picks | 7 Standout Hindi OTT Shows In 2025

  2. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  3. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  4. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  5. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Italian Police Arrest 384 In Major Anti-Drug Operation; 1.4 Tonnes Of Drugs Seized

  2. U.S. Airstrikes In Syria Kill Five Islamic State members, Monitor Says

  3. Imran Khan, His Wife Sentenced To 17 Years In Jail In Corruption Case

  4. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  5. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm