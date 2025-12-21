H-1B Holders Stranded In India After US Visa Delays And New Rules

Google has also warned its visa-bound employees not to travel abroad as a result of the circumstances. Employees have been advised not to leave the country due to the significant increase in visa processing times, according to an internal document obtained by Business Insider. The email, which outside counsel BAL Immigration Law supplied, cautioned employees that they would "risk an extended stay outside the US" if they needed a visa stamp for re-entry. Additionally, several US embassies and consulates were currently facing delays of up to a year, according to the statement.