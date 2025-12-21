H-1B Holders Stranded In India After US Visa Delays And New Rules

US consulates cancelled hundreds of H-1B visa interviews in India after mid-December policy changes.
Many workers who travelled for renewals are now “stranded” as dates are pushed to 2026.
Companies like Google have warned employees against overseas travel amid extended processing delays.
Midway through December, the US government introduced new social media screening regulations, causing widespread chaos and severe delays in visa applications. Mass cancellations have been reported across various centres in India, with dates pushed back until June 2026. Many H-1B visa holders who travelled back to renew their visas are now "stranded" in India as a result.
Over the past two weeks, hundreds of highly trained workers had their appointments cancelled, according to a Washington Post story. Lawyers told the publication that these H-1B visa holders had travelled back to India in December to renew their work permits. The US consular offices suddenly cancelled their appointments and rescheduled them for months later, leaving them "stranded" in the nation.
Emails viewed by the Washington Post also included updates shared by the State Department — explaining that interviews had been delayed following the implementation of a new social media vetting policy.
The H-1B visa program — widely used by the US technology sector to hire skilled workers from India and China — has been under the spotlight after the Trump administration imposed a $100,000 fee for new applications this year. Additional curbs have also forced applicants to open up their social media profiles and face multiple changes to the selection process.
Google has also warned its visa-bound employees not to travel abroad as a result of the circumstances. Employees have been advised not to leave the country due to the significant increase in visa processing times, according to an internal document obtained by Business Insider. The email, which outside counsel BAL Immigration Law supplied, cautioned employees that they would "risk an extended stay outside the US" if they needed a visa stamp for re-entry. Additionally, several US embassies and consulates were currently facing delays of up to a year, according to the statement.