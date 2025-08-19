The policy shift is part of a broader tightening of student visa rules. Earlier this year, the State Department paused all visa appointments for students. When appointments resumed in June, applicants were required to make their social media accounts public for enhanced vetting. Those who kept accounts private risked being deemed as attempting to conceal activity, reported BBC. Screening guidelines also required officers to look for “indications of hostility toward the citizens, culture, government, institutions, or founding principles of the United States.”