BBC Chiefs Resign Over Trump Documentary Edit

A leaked memo claimed the programme spliced Trump’s speech about the Capitol riot.
Their resignations follow ongoing scrutiny of bias in BBC News coverage.
Tim Davie, the BBC’s director general, and Deborah Turness, the corporation’s head of news, have resigned amid criticism that a Panorama documentary misled viewers by altering a speech by Donald Trump.
According to BBC, the issue stemmed from a leaked internal memo published by The Telegraph on Monday which alleged the programme joined together two sections of the US president's remarks so he seemed to explicitly encourage the January 2021 riot at Capitol Hill.
Davie, who had been in post for five years, had been under growing pressure after a number of disputes and accusations of bias affecting the public broadcaster.
UK political figures expressed hope the exits would bring reform, and Trump welcomed the pair's departures.
It is unprecedented for both, the director general and the head of BBC News, to leave on the same day.
Announcing his resignation on Sunday evening, Davie said, "Like all public organisations, the BBC is not perfect, and we must always be open, transparent and accountable.
"While not being the only reason, the current debate around BBC News has understandably contributed to my decision."
"Overall the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as director general I have to take ultimate responsibility."
Turness, who has served as CEO of News and Current Affairs for three years, said in a Sunday night statement that the Panorama controversy had "reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC", adding, "The buck stops with me."
She added, "In public life leaders need to be fully accountable, and that is why I am stepping down. While mistakes have been made, I want to be absolutely clear recent allegations that BBC News is institutionally biased are wrong."
The internal memo highlighted additional concerns about what it described as "systemic problems" of bias in BBC Arabic's reporting on the Israel-Gaza war and a lack of action to resolve them.
