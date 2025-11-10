BBC Chiefs Resign Over Trump Documentary Edit

Tim Davie and Deborah Turness step down after Panorama faces criticism for editing Donald Trump’s speech.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
BBC chiefs resign, Tim Davie, Deborah Turness
UK political figures expressed hope the exits would bring reform, and Trump welcomed the pair's departures. File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • BBC’s Tim Davie and Deborah Turness quit after Panorama’s Trump edit controversy.

  • A leaked memo claimed the programme spliced Trump’s speech about the Capitol riot.

  • Their resignations follow ongoing scrutiny of bias in BBC News coverage.

Tim Davie, the BBC’s director general, and Deborah Turness, the corporation’s head of news, have resigned amid criticism that a Panorama documentary misled viewers by altering a speech by Donald Trump.

According to BBC, the issue stemmed from a leaked internal memo published by The Telegraph on Monday which alleged the programme joined together two sections of the US president's remarks so he seemed to explicitly encourage the January 2021 riot at Capitol Hill.

Davie, who had been in post for five years, had been under growing pressure after a number of disputes and accusations of bias affecting the public broadcaster.

UK political figures expressed hope the exits would bring reform, and Trump welcomed the pair's departures.

The programme was produced by an external company, Hoyo Films, which failed to inform the BBC of the narrator’s family background. - File Photo; Representational Image
BBC Under Investigation Over Gaza Documentary Following Editorial Breach

BY Outlook News Desk

It is unprecedented for both, the director general and the head of BBC News, to leave on the same day.

Announcing his resignation on Sunday evening, Davie said, "Like all public organisations, the BBC is not perfect, and we must always be open, transparent and accountable.

Related Content
Related Content

"While not being the only reason, the current debate around BBC News has understandably contributed to my decision."

"Overall the BBC is delivering well, but there have been some mistakes made and as director general I have to take ultimate responsibility."

Turness, who has served as CEO of News and Current Affairs for three years, said in a Sunday night statement that the Panorama controversy had "reached a stage where it is causing damage to the BBC", adding, "The buck stops with me."

She added, "In public life leaders need to be fully accountable, and that is why I am stepping down. While mistakes have been made, I want to be absolutely clear recent allegations that BBC News is institutionally biased are wrong."

EX-CJI DY Chandrachud with Stephen Sackur during the BBC interview. - Screengrab from BBC India video
Former CJI DY Chandrachud Faces Tough Questions In BBC Interview – Key Highlights

BY Outlook News Desk

The internal memo highlighted additional concerns about what it described as "systemic problems" of bias in BBC Arabic's reporting on the Israel-Gaza war and a lack of action to resolve them.

(With inputs from BBC)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site