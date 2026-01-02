Book Excerpt: Alexander Kluge's 'Air Raid'

This was probably the most powerful shock that the cinema had ever experienced during the time Frau Schrader was in charge, the effect triggered by even the best films is hardly comparable. For Frau Schrader, a seasoned cinema professional, however, there was no conceivable shock, which could call in question the division of the afternoon into four fixed screenings (or six with matinee and late show). But meanwhile the 4th and 5th assault waves, which dropped their bombs on the town from 11.55 a.m., approached with an unpleasant and ‘low’ humming sound, Frau Schrader heard the whistle and the roar of the bombs, the explosions, so she hid herself in a corner between box office and cellar entrance. She never went down to the cellar, since she didn’t want to be buried under rubble. Once her eyes were more or less functioning again, she saw through the shattered glass of the little box office a string of silver machines flying off in the direction of the Deaf School.