Book Excerpt: Alexander Kluge's 'Air Raid'

Alexander Kluge’s ‘The Air Raid on Halberstadt’ is a haunting work of post-war German literature, reconstructing the annihilation of a city from both the sky above and the ground below.

A
Alexander Kluge
Updated on:
Updated on:
Alexander Kluge | Air Raid
Alexander Kluge | Air Raid Photo: Seagull Books
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • An air raid destroys the Capitol Cinema during a screening, killing audience members and reducing the building to ruins as Frau Schrader struggles to impose order amid chaos.

  • Alexander Kluge later reconstructs this wartime destruction of Halberstadt through a fragmented, personal literary account rooted in memory and trauma.

The Capitol Cinema is owned by the Lenz family. Theatre manageress, also ticket seller, is their sister-in-law, Frau Schrader. The wood panelling of the boxes, the balcony, the stalls is painted ivory, red velvet seats. The lamp coverings are brown imitation pigskin. A company of soldiers from the Klus Barracks has marched up for the showing. As soon as the gong sounds, at 10 on the dot, the lights very slowly dim, Frau Schrader herself had constructed the intermediate special resistor with the projectionist. As far as film is concerned, this cinema has seen a great deal of suspense which has been prepared for by the gong, atmosphere of the house, very slow fading of the yellow-brown lights, introductory music, etc.

Now, hurled into the corner, Frau Schrader sees, just where the right-hand row of balcony seats meets the ceiling, a bit of smoky sky, a high-explosive bomb has opened up the building and smashed its way down into the cellar. Frau Schrader had wanted to check whether auditorium and toilets were completely cleared of customers after the final warning. Behind the firewall of the next building, flames flared through the drifting smoke. The devastation of the right-hand side of the cinema stood in no meaningful or dramatic relationship to the film shown. Where was the projectionist? She ran to the cloakroom, from where she could see the imposing foyer (cut- glass swing doors), the display cases for forthcoming attractions, all ‘higgledy-piggledy’ in a mess. She wanted to set to work there with an air-raid protection shovel, clear up the rubble in time for the 2 p.m. screening.

Related Content
Related Content

This was probably the most powerful shock that the cinema had ever experienced during the time Frau Schrader was in charge, the effect triggered by even the best films is hardly comparable. For Frau Schrader, a seasoned cinema professional, however, there was no conceivable shock, which could call in question the division of the afternoon into four fixed screenings (or six with matinee and late show). But meanwhile the 4th and 5th assault waves, which dropped their bombs on the town from 11.55 a.m., approached with an unpleasant and ‘low’ humming sound, Frau Schrader heard the whistle and the roar of the bombs, the explosions, so she hid herself in a corner between box office and cellar entrance. She never went down to the cellar, since she didn’t want to be buried under rubble. Once her eyes were more or less functioning again, she saw through the shattered glass of the little box office a string of silver machines flying off in the direction of the Deaf School.

Now she did begin to have second thoughts. She made her way over the pieces of rubble that covered Spiegelstrasse, saw that the ice- cream parlour in the corner house of Spiegelstrasse had received a direct hit, reached the corner of Harmoniestrasse, joined some men from the National Socialist Motor Corps who, with crash helmets, but without vehicles, were looking in the direction of the smoke and the fire. She reproaches herself for having abandoned the Capitol. She wanted to hurry back, but the men stopped her, as the facades of the buildings on Spiegelstrasse were expected to collapse. The houses were burning ‘like torches’. She tried to find a better word for what she saw in such detail.

By late afternoon she had worked her way through to the corner of Spiegelstrasse and Hauptmann-Loeper-Strasse (she still said Kaiserstrasse); here there is a square, formed by the convergence of five streets; she stood next to the concrete pillar which hours before had borne a public clock and looked diagonally across to the Capitol Cinema, now burnt to the ground.

The Lenz family, who were staying in Marienbad at the time, had still not been informed. It was impossible, however, for the cinema manageress to get to a telephone. She circled the plot with the ruin of the cinema and from the courtyard of the neighbouring building managed to reach the cellar emergency exit. She had got hold of soldiers, who helped force a way in with pickaxes. In the cellar corridor lay some six members of the matinee audience, the pipes of the central heating had been ruptured by explosions and poured a jet of hot water onto the dead. Frau Schrader wanted to establish some order here at least, placed the boiled and scattered body parts—whether dismembered as a result of this occurrence or of explosive force—in the wash cauldrons of the laundry room. She wanted to make a report to some responsible authority, but in the course of the evening was unable to find anyone willing to accept a report.

She walked, shattered by now, all the way to the ‘Long Cave’ where, in the company of the Wilde family, who had fled there during the raid, she chewed a sausage sandwich and they took turns spooning preserved pears from a jar. Frau Schrader felt ‘no good for anything any more’.

In Air Raid, a thirteen-year-old Alexander Kluge witnesses the sudden, near-total destruction of his unimportant hometown when American bombers, diverted by weather, unleash an air raid on Halberstadt in the final weeks of World War II, a catastrophe he later reconstructs in a fragmented, deeply personal literary account.

ALEXANDER KLUGE, a leading German writer-theorist and filmmaker, helped launch New German Cinema as a signatory of the 1962 Oberhausen Manifesto. His cross-media practice extends Frankfurt School critical theory into fiction, film and television.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

    Advertisement

    PHOTOS

    Advertisement

    ×

    Today Sports News

    Cricket News

    1. Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Round 5: Preview, Schedule And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

    2. Usman Khawaja Confirms Retirement, Fifth Ashes Test To Be His Final International Match

    3. India Vs New Zealand ODIs 2026 Team Selection: Will Weak Vijay Hazare Show Condemn Rishabh Pant?

    4. The Ashes 2025-26: Travis Head Likely To Miss BBL Amid Workload Concerns For Upcoming T20 World Cup

    5. Nicholas Lee To Become India Women’s New Strength And Conditioning Coach After WPL: Report

    Football News

    1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

    2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

    3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

    4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

    5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

    Tennis News

    1. Venus Williams Set For Australian Open Return After Receiving Wild-Card Entry

    2. United Cup 2026 Preview: Format, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know About Mixed Teams Tennis Event

    3. New Year 2026 Tennis Mania: Two Jam-Packed Tune-Up Weeks Await Down Under, Ahead Of Australian Open

    4. Nick Kyrgios Vs Aryna Sabalenka: Australian Wins Battle Of The Sexes Showdown In Dubai

    5. Nick Kyrgios Defeats Aryna Sabalenka In ‘Battle of the Sexes’ Showdown In Dubai

    Badminton News

    1. Indian Badminton Year-Ender: Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag Deliver Highs As Youth Offer Hope In 2025

    2. BWF World Tour Finals: Satwik-Chirag Lose In Three Games To Liang-Wang, Bow Out In Semis

    3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: Indians Bow Out In See-Saw Semi-Final - As It Happened

    4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang Live Streaming, BWF World Tour Finals: Where To Watch Semi-final Match

    5. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

    Trending Stories

    National News

    1. Alliance Crumbles In Marathwada – BJP Goes Solo

    2. J&K LG’s Order To Form Animal Welfare Board Draws Mixed Reactions

    3. India, Pakistan Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists Amid Strained Ties

    4. Bihar Deputy CM Hints Probe Into Alleged Illegal Land Holdings Of Lalu Prasad

    5. Day In Pics: January 01, 2026

    Entertainment News

    1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

    2. 100 Years of Battleship Potemkin | Fascinating Fascism In Films, A Century On

    3. Rajesh Khanna: End Of A Dream

    4. Farooq Shaikh Death Anniversary | On Warm Memories And Difficult Goodbyes

    5. Outlook’s Picks: 6 Best Indian Indie Films Of 2025

    US News

    1. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

    2. U.S. Military Strikes 3 Suspected Drug-Smuggling Boats, Killing 3

    3. Trump-Zelenskyy Meet: Ukraine-Russia Peace Deal 'Closer Than Ever'

    4. India Flags Concern Over Mass H-1B Visa Interview Cancellations

    5. Indian-Origin Student Arrested In US On Arson, Threat Charges

    World News

    1. Another Bangladeshi Hindu Businessman Stabbed, Set On Fire

    2. Zohran Mamdani Sworn In As NYC’s Youngest And First Muslim Mayor

    3. Bulgaria Joins Eurozone As Euro Replaces Lev In Phased Currency Transition

    4. Outlook Year-Ender: What The Internet Found Interesting In 2025

    5. Ukrainian Drone Strike On New Year Celebration Kills 24 In Russia’s Kherson Region

    Latest Stories

    1. Ikkis Review | Raghavan’s Anti-War Drama Remains Sincere & Effective Amidst Deafening Jingoism

    2. Unnao Rape Case Survivor Appeals For Public Support Amid Online Smear Campaign

    3. Usman Khawaja Confirms Retirement, Fifth Ashes Test To Be His Final International Match

    4. Two Die In Bengal As Families Link Deaths To Anxiety Over SIR

    5. Ikkis Box Office Collection Day 1: Agastya Nanda-Dharmendra's Film Starts Off On A Promising Note

    6. Jana Nayagan: Trailer For Thalapathy Vijay's Film To Release On THIS Date

    7. UP Weather Alert: Dense Fog and Cold Wave Persist Across Uttar Pradesh

    8. Outlook Anniversary Issue: The City That Remembered Us