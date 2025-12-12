NIA Raids ISIS Suspect's House In Jharkhand's Hazaribag

The NIA team raided the house of Shahnawaz Alam in the Ansar Nagar area on Thursday.
A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team raided a man's house in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district in connection with his alleged link with the ISIS, officials said on Friday.
The NIA team raided the house of Shahnawaz Alam in the Ansar Nagar area on Thursday and seized a laptop, a printer, and other gadgets that could be linked to a terror network
The NIA officials have remained tight-lipped about the content of the laptop and other documents seized from the residence of the suspect.
Sources in the district police confirmed that the raids were carried out by a team of the NIA.
The raids came on the back of information given by a doctor who was previously arrested by the NIA, they said.
This operation is being conducted as part of an investigation into the network linked to suspected terrorist Shahnawaz Alam, who was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in October 2023.
Shahnawaz Alam, originally hailing from Hazaribagh, was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in October 2023. Investigators suspect that his network may have tentacles in Jharkhand.
Shahnawaz who was jailed in 2019 for robbery and theft and secured bail in December 2020. He had allegedly come in contact with ISIS handlers, eventually becoming a crucial figure in the Pune ISIS module case. Officials suspect that individuals associated with Shahnawaz may still be active in Jharkhand.
With inputs from PTI