A high-wire Act In Germany: Excerpt From Max Frisch| Sketchbook 1946–1949

In front of the Römer, the old town hall: a high-wire over ruins, iron pylons, not broken, not rusty, each with a sheaf of cables holding it down on every side; your immediate thought is not of tightrope walkers but of cranes, were it not for the bright pennants, or of the rigging of a sunken ship, sunk not under the sea’s waves but under waves of rubble, bricks gathering grass . . . Spring comes over German cities, ever greener, more rural, more flowering . . . It is all even more fairytale-like in the evenings, though, when the ruins are illuminated by spotlights; the milky light fingering the greenish darkness, occasionally catching a glittering moth, and in the background, beyond the gleaming trapeze, stands the cathedral, a two-dimensional outline, a cut-out, a weightless, pale, red-brick shape, disembodied behind a lattice of crisscrossing spotlights. And above it the moon as well, full, lying in the tightrope walkers’ net; the moon, lantern of lovers, beacon of scoundrels, gem of dilettantes, comforter in foreign climes, gong of memory, but above all the guarantee that the universe is not short of poetry, the universe, night, death, not without poetry, not without soul . . . In its light, the outfits of the artists, floating 30 metres above our earth now, look like real silk.