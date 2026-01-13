Our Elsewheres: Excerpts from Sketchbook 1946–1949 by Max Frisch

As time goes by (the tale is very disjointed), they apparently fall in love and act upon that love. All without words. The end comes when the colonel suddenly receives orders to leave Berlin; they hope to see each other again. He never came back. The husband, whose life has been saved, always talks about the Russians with comradely respect; he seems to have been largely won over by his wife’s reports, down there in the cellar, about the conditions and facilities in Russia. Where did she get her knowledge from, given that the colonel spoke only Russian and she only German? From the Russian broadcasting in German she listened to while her husband was being held prisoner in the east . . .