Our Elsewheres: Excerpts from Sketchbook 1946–1949 by Max Frisch

Max Frisch’s Sketchbook 1946–1949 reveals his vivid, reflective observations of postwar Europe’s landscapes, cultures, and artistic awakening as he evolves from architect to acclaimed writer.

M
Max Frisch
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sketchbook
Sketchbook 1946-1949 by Max Fischer Photo: Seagull Books
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Max Frisch explored identity, responsibility and moral ambiguity in modern life.

  • He is widely read for works such as Homo Faber and The Fire Raisers.

  • His works explore themes of identity, individuality, moral responsibility, and political commitment in modern life.

Our host Frank tells me about an incident during the Russian occupation that had a greater impact on many women’s nerves—and many men’s too—than the bombings.

His description:

May 1945, West Berlin, the cellar of a handsome and largely unscathed house; upstairs the Russians, noise, dancing, laughter, victory parties; hiding down in the cellar are the woman and her husband, a Wehrmacht officer who has escaped from captivity, has no other clothes and cannot afford to be spotted.

One day, a man comes downstairs in search of wine and smashes in the laundry door. The woman has to open up. Her husband hides. The lad, an orderly, is pretty drunk. Of course, she has to go upstairs.

Does the commanding officer understand German? The lad says he does. Her hope is to save herself by talking. He goes on about the many wonderful books. She begs for half an hour. Her husband doesn’t want to let her go; but what if the Russians come down and see him? She puts on her best dress, an evening dress; they swear to commit suicide together if it doesn’t work.

Related Content
Related Content
Our Madhopur Home by Tripurari Sharan - null
Our Elsewheres: Excerpted from ‘Our Madhopur Home’ by Tripurari Sharan

BY Tripurari Sharan

Upstairs, she runs into a bunch of fairly drunken officers. She acts the grande dame. After quite a lot of groping, which she manages to fend off with some slaps, she does get to talk to the colonel alone. Her concerns, her request for humane treatment, and so forth. He says nothing.

Urged on by his silence, which she can only construe as strong suspicion, she goes so far as to reveal her husband’s story to extract his trust. Eventually realizing that the colonel doesn’t understand a word of German, she breaks down. She knows she’s trapped.

The colonel sends for the lad to translate: at that moment she grabs hold of a gun which she hides under her dress, hoping it’s loaded. Then her desperate offer: if he will send the others out of the house for good, she will consent, she says in somewhat euphemistic terms, every day at a set hour. This way, at least she buys herself a little time; as for the rest, she is determined to shoot if he lays a finger on her. (Him or herself?) But nothing happens.

For a week she goes upstairs every evening to keep the colonel company, so to speak, always in her evening dress; down in the cellar, she pretends that he does in fact speak German and invents conversations she has had with the Russian, conversations about Russia and so on. Her husband is somewhat reassured, although he senses that she isn’t averse to going upstairs, that she seldom looks him in the eye, that she combs her hair properly to make sure she looks pretty and so forth.

Book Cover: Of Morsels and Marvels by Maryse Conde - Seagull Books
'Of Morsels and Marvels'; Book Excerpt By Maryse Conde

BY Maryse Condé

As time goes by (the tale is very disjointed), they apparently fall in love and act upon that love. All without words. The end comes when the colonel suddenly receives orders to leave Berlin; they hope to see each other again. He never came back. The husband, whose life has been saved, always talks about the Russians with comradely respect; he seems to have been largely won over by his wife’s reports, down there in the cellar, about the conditions and facilities in Russia. Where did she get her knowledge from, given that the colonel spoke only Russian and she only German? From the Russian broadcasting in German she listened to while her husband was being held prisoner in the east . . .

Max Frisch, the Swiss novelist and playwright, explored identity, responsibility and moral ambiguity in modern life. He is widely read for works such as Homo Faber and The Fire Raisers.

(Excerpted with permission from Seagull Books)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Delhi Vs Vidarbha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 4th Quarter-final: DEL Go Up Against VID In Bengaluru

  2. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 3rd QF: Abhishek Sharma's Return Boosts PUN's Chances

  3. RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris Plays Blinder As Bengaluru Romp To Second Straight Win

  4. ICC Rejects Bangladesh's 'Complete Lie' About Security Concerns In India For T20 World Cup: Report

  5. Mohammad Rizwan’s BBL Nightmare Worsens After Being Retired Out Against Sydney Thunder - Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

  2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

  4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

  5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

Badminton News

  1. India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Lakshya Sen Vs Ayush Shetty Clash In New Delhi

  2. BWF India Open Super 750 Guide: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  3. BWF India Open Super 750 Preview: High Hopes, Tricky Draws Await Home Shuttlers

  4. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Ringing Phones, Familiar Promises: Mumbai Candidates, Voters In Last Gear For BMC Polls

  2. Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

  3. Jagdeep Dhankhar Admitted to AIIMS After Losing Consciousness Twice Over Weekend

  4. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

  5. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

Entertainment News

  1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

  3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

  4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

  5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

US News

  1. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  2. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  3. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

  4. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

  5. Trump Claims US Will 'Run Venezuela' After Maduro Capture

World News

  1. As Protests Continue, Will Trump Attack Iran?

  2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  3. US Justice Department Subpoenaed Federal Reserve, Opens Criminal Probe Against Powell

  4. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  5. Pro-Iran Rallies Sweep Cities As Tehran Blames Foreign ‘Terrorism’ For Unrest

Latest Stories

  1. Parasakthi Box Office Collection Day 2: Sivakarthikeyan Starrer Witnesses Dip, Crosses Rs 20 Crore Mark

  2. PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz Pay Tribute at Sabarmati Ashram, Inaugurates Kite Festival

  3. Amid Jana Nayagan Censor Row, Kamal Haasan Calls For 'Principled Relook' At Film Certification Process

  4. Patil Predicts Mahayuti Win In All 29 Maharashtra Civic Bodies

  5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  6. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

  7. Makar Sankranti 2026: Date, Time, Rituals, Significance And Celebrations

  8. West Bengal BLO Found Dead In Murshidabad School; Family Alleges SIR Work Pressure