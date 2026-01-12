Our Elsewheres: Excerpted from ‘Our Madhopur Home’ by Tripurari Sharan

Summer or winter, all the maids and servants had to bathe before entering the house to cook for the residents. Onions and garlic could not even be taken inside the kitchen. The ladies of the house did not cook, each of them had three or four maids to do their work for them. There were chandeliers inside the rooms. Instead of today’s electric fans, punkahs of cloth and wood hung from the ceiling of every room, with someone available twenty-four hours a day to pull on them.