Beyond Plot: Why Great Reading And Great Fiction Begins With How And Where

Locating this space in the world of these three girls allowed me the kind of freedom that I would not have had in an academic piece on prayer. It begins with a simple question of where prayers go and who listens to them. But there is no possibility of literally following a prayer. Fiction can do this because it constructs a space, a location, a where-ness, to which I can take you, a world where Kalpana listens to the sounds of the prayer, which become the rustles of leaves and the flaps of butterfly wings, leading her deeper into the forest. This is the only space in which I can say these things because Kalpana asks questions that cannot be spoken by adults or written in other spaces. She questions the reality of gods and whether the lies of language produce gods. This is the betrayal of language and so she refuses to speak. The whole village and, in particular, her younger sister and friend, try to make Kalpana speak, but she has to confront this betrayal and decide whether she wants to start speaking. Writing about these ‘religious’ themes in India today is so difficult and it is only fiction that allowed me the space to do this in the fictional world created by Kalpana and her two little friends.