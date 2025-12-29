Christmas Optics And The Politics Of Silence: Unmasking Anti-Christian Violence

In India, every festival has now become an occasion on which the double face—or perhaps the real face—of the ruling party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, reveals itself. One might also say that every festival today has turned into an opportunity to expose the duplicity, or the true character, of contemporary Hindu society as well. This, however, presupposes a certain willingness and capacity to see. This address is directed at Hindus. It needs to be said because all non-Hindus can perceive this duplicity clearly, whereas Hindus, more often than not, refuse to acknowledge it. Worse still, they are provoked by any attempt to point it out and promptly accuse those who do so of harbouring hatred towards Hindus.