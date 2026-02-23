Mexico Erupts In Violence After Drug Kingpin ‘El Mencho’ Killed In Army Raid

Mexico’s most wanted drug lord, CJNG leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, was killed after being wounded in a Mexican Army raid in Jalisco; several cartel members were also killed, injured or arrested.
Following his death, cartel members launched violent retaliatory attacks, torching vehicles, blocking roads and targeting businesses and banks, with reports of National Guard casualties.
The unrest prompted travel advisories from multiple countries, flight cancellations, school closures and raised concerns over upcoming international events, including World Cup matches in Guadalajara.
Widespread violence broke out across parts of Mexico following the killing of the country’s most wanted drug lord, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, better known as “El Mencho,” in a military operation.
El Mencho, the leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), was fatally wounded during a raid by the Mexican Army in the town of Tapalpa in Jalisco state. Authorities said he died while being airlifted to Mexico City for treatment. Three other cartel members were killed in the operation, three were injured and two were arrested.
In the aftermath of the raid, suspected CJNG members launched coordinated retaliatory attacks. Armed men were seen blocking roads and patrolling streets, while videos circulating on social media showed vehicles set ablaze, including buses, cars and commercial trucks.
Local media reported that supermarkets, gas stations and at least 18 branches of the state-owned Banco del Bienestar were also torched. At least seven members of Mexico’s National Guard were reported killed in the violence.
Security was tightened in the capital, with heavily armed National Guard convoys deployed to guard the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Organized Crime in Mexico City, where El Mencho’s body was transferred.
As unrest spread, several countries, including India, the United States and Canada, issued travel advisories urging their citizens to shelter in place, avoid unnecessary travel and contact their embassies in case of emergency.
Major airlines — including United, Delta, Alaska Airlines and Air Canada — cancelled dozens of flights to Guadalajara and Puerto Vallarta citing security concerns. Schools in the states of Jalisco and Guanajuato suspended classes, and public transportation in parts of Jalisco was halted.
The violence comes at a sensitive time for Mexico. Guadalajara, the capital of Jalisco, is scheduled to host four FIFA World Cup matches in June, raising concerns about the impact of the unrest on international visitors. Mexico is also set to play a friendly football match against Iceland on February 25 at the Corregidora stadium in Querétaro. As of now, the Mexican Football Federation has not announced any changes to the fixture.
Authorities continue security operations in affected regions as they seek to restore order following the high-profile killing of the cartel leader.