After El Mencho: Why Pablo Escobar’s Shadow Still Looms Over The Global Drug Trade

Circa 1982, Colombia: By age twenty, PABLO ESCOBAR became more familiar with the drug and cocaine underworld. He was an apprentice to multi-millionaire Alvaro Prieto, who was a drug smuggler. By age 22, he was a millionaire himself. Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria was born in 1949 to a poor family in Rionegro, a village outside Medellin. Escobar was one of the most successful, violent and well-known criminals in Colombia's history, who become fabulously wealthy by controlling the cocaine trade to the United States Photo: ZUMA Press Wire

Circa 1982, Colombia: By age twenty, PABLO ESCOBAR became more familiar with the drug and cocaine underworld. He was an apprentice to multi-millionaire Alvaro Prieto, who was a drug smuggler. By age 22, he was a millionaire himself. Pablo Emilio Escobar Gaviria was born in 1949 to a poor family in Rionegro, a village outside Medellin. Escobar was one of the most successful, violent and well-known criminals in Colombia's history, who become fabulously wealthy by controlling the cocaine trade to the United States Photo: ZUMA Press Wire