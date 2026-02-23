Indian Embassy Urges Nationals In Mexico To Shelter In Place After Cartel Leader El Mencho Killed

Advisory issued for Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacán, Guerrero and Nuevo León amid violence and security operations

Outlook News Desk
The advisory comes after the death of Oseguera, who was wanted in both Mexico and the United States. Photo: Ginette Riquelme
The Indian Embassy in Mexico has advised its nationals in several states to shelter in place and exercise caution following the killing of a drug cartel leader that triggered heightened violence.

According to PTI, the advisory was issued on Monday, urging Indian residents to remain indoors amid ongoing security operations after Mexican soldiers killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as El Mencho, the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, on Sunday.

"Dear all Indian nationals in Mexico. There are ongoing security operations and related road blockages and criminal activity, Indian nationals in Jalisco State (areas of Puerto Vallarta, Chapala, and Guadalajara), Tamaulipas State (areas of Reynosa and other municipalities), areas of Michoacan State, Guerrero State, and Nuevo Leon State should shelter in place until further notice," the embassy posted on X.

PTI reported that the embassy also outlined safety measures: "Avoid areas around law enforcement activity. Be aware of your surroundings. Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements outside your shelter. Monitor local media for updates. Follow the directions of local authorities and in case of emergency, call 911. Avoid crowds." "Keep family and friends advised of your location and well-being via phone, text, and social media," the post added.

The advisory comes after the death of Oseguera, who was wanted in both Mexico and the United States. Reported PTI, the Mexican army killed him during an operation in the western state of Jalisco, as confirmed by a federal official.

(With inputs from PTI)

