Club Matches Postponed After Drug Lord El Mencho's Killing By Army; Mexico Vs Iceland Friendly Under Cloud As Well

Four high-level club matches were postponed Sunday after the Mexican army killed the leader of a powerful drug cartel in a town close to the World Cup host city of Guadalajara

Outlook Sports Desk
A charred vehicle sits at a damaged supermarket in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, after the death of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." (AP Photo/Alejandra Leyva)
  • Club football halted due to violence in Mexico

  • Army recently killed Mexican drug lord 'El Mencho'

  • Mexico is expected to host a friendly against Iceland this Wednesday

An incredible bust up that saw the notorious drug lord El Mencho get killed by the Mexican Army, has rocked the entire footballing world just months before the country co-hosts the first-ever 48-team FIFA World Cup.

Plenty of violence has also erupted in some parts of the country since then, and it has affected the footballing activities as well. The postponement of matches is a major sign of security concerns as Mexico prepares to welcome the world this summer.

Several Club Matches Cancelled; Doubts Lingering Around Mexico's Frindly Against Iceland

Four high-level club matches were postponed Sunday after the Mexican army killed the leader of a powerful drug cartel in a town close to the World Cup host city of Guadalajara.

Two top-tier games — Queretaro vs. Juarez FC in the men's tournament and Chivas vs. America in the women’s league — were postponed and two in the second division were called off.

Mexico’s national team has a friendly against Iceland scheduled for Wednesday at the Corregidora stadium in Queretaro. The Mexican soccer federation hasn't made any public moves to postpone it.

How Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, Aka El Mencho Caused The Chaos?

Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, “El Mencho,” who led the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generación, was wounded in Tapalpa, Jalisco about a two-hour drive southwest of Guadalajara and he died while being flown to Mexico City

Following his death, cartel members burned cars and blocked roads in nearly a dozen Mexican states.

The CJNG cartel is considered the most powerful in Mexico with an estimated 19,000 members and operations spanning 21 of Mexico’s 32 states. It has been designated a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration.

The Mexican Open, an ATP tennis tournament, will begin Monday at the GNP Arena in Acapulco, Guerrero. Organizers issued a statement Sunday saying “the tournament's operation continues as normal.”

How Many Matches Will Mexico Host In The FIFA World Cup 2026?

Mexico will host 13 matches total. This includes three knockout fixtures: two Round of 32 games (in Mexico City and Monterrey) and one Round of 16 match (in Mexico City). All Quarter-finals, Semi-finals, and the Final will take place in the United States.

Jalisco’s capital, Guadalajara, is scheduled to host four games in the World Cup in June, including two involving South Korea. Co-host Mexico, Spain, Uruguay and Colombia will also play there.

Tags

