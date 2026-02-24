FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Cartel Violence In Mexico Result In Tournament Relocation?

FIFA World Cup 2026 set to begin on July 11 with Mexico facing South Africa at Estadio Azteca
Drug cartel violence intensified after the killing of CJNG leader Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera Cervantes
Football fixtures have already been disrupted, with Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil matches suspended
Four World Cup games are scheduled in Guadalajara, one of Mexico’s designated host cities
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to begin on July 11, with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. However, the recent eruption of drug cartel violence in the city of Guadalajara, which is scheduled to host four matches, has led to fears that FIFA may consider relocating the games out of Mexico.
The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. However, barely five months before the tournament’s start, the tourist city of Guadalajara has been engulfed in cartel violence following the killing of drug kingpin Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera Cervantes by the Mexican military.
El Mencho’s drug cartel – Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) – has since been engaged in public gun battles with military forces. The violence, which began in Jalisco, has since spread to other regions.
Football Impacted by Mexico Cartel Violence
The violence in Mexico has spilt onto the football pitch as well. The top-tier Liga MX Femenil match between Club Necaxa and Queretaro was briefly suspended as players ran off the pitch, having heard loud noises outside the stadium that were thought to be gunfire. The match later resumed and was completed.
However, four other matches were called off, including two in the top tier – Queretaro vs Juarez FC in Liga MX and Chivas Guadalajara vs Club America in Liga MX Femenil. The two top-tier matches were postponed, while the two second division games were abandoned.
Will FIFA Move World Cup Matches Out of Mexico?
FIFA does have the authority to relocate World Cup matches from a host city in the event of force majeure – unforeseen circumstances – although that has never occurred before. The global footballing body is yet to comment on the ongoing violence in Mexico.
However, with social media users increasingly questioning the safety of players and supporters travelling to the country in light of recent events, FIFA will likely be forced to clarify its position in the coming days.