FIFA World Cup 2026: Will Cartel Violence In Mexico Result In Tournament Relocation?

FIFA World Cup 2026: Escalating cartel violence in Guadalajara has cast doubt over Mexico’s hosting duties, with four matches scheduled in the city and growing calls for FIFA to consider relocating fixtures

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
FIFA World Cup 2026 Mexico Guadalajara cartel violence tournament relocation likelihood scenario
National Guards patrol the area outside of the General Prosecutor's headquarters in Mexico City, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026, after authorities reported that the Mexican Army killed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho." | Photo: AP/Ginette Riquelme
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • FIFA World Cup 2026 set to begin on July 11 with Mexico facing South Africa at Estadio Azteca

  • Drug cartel violence intensified after the killing of CJNG leader Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera Cervantes

  • Football fixtures have already been disrupted, with Liga MX and Liga MX Femenil matches suspended

  • Four World Cup games are scheduled in Guadalajara, one of Mexico’s designated host cities

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to begin on July 11, with co-hosts Mexico taking on South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. However, the recent eruption of drug cartel violence in the city of Guadalajara, which is scheduled to host four matches, has led to fears that FIFA may consider relocating the games out of Mexico.

The 2026 World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. However, barely five months before the tournament’s start, the tourist city of Guadalajara has been engulfed in cartel violence following the killing of drug kingpin Nemesio ‘El Mencho’ Oseguera Cervantes by the Mexican military.

El Mencho’s drug cartel – Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) – has since been engaged in public gun battles with military forces. The violence, which began in Jalisco, has since spread to other regions.

Football Impacted by Mexico Cartel Violence

The violence in Mexico has spilt onto the football pitch as well. The top-tier Liga MX Femenil match between Club Necaxa and Queretaro was briefly suspended as players ran off the pitch, having heard loud noises outside the stadium that were thought to be gunfire. The match later resumed and was completed.

Related Content
Related Content

However, four other matches were called off, including two in the top tier – Queretaro vs Juarez FC in Liga MX and Chivas Guadalajara vs Club America in Liga MX Femenil. The two top-tier matches were postponed, while the two second division games were abandoned.

Will FIFA Move World Cup Matches Out of Mexico?

FIFA does have the authority to relocate World Cup matches from a host city in the event of force majeure – unforeseen circumstances – although that has never occurred before. The global footballing body is yet to comment on the ongoing violence in Mexico.

However, with social media users increasingly questioning the safety of players and supporters travelling to the country in light of recent events, FIFA will likely be forced to clarify its position in the coming days.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC T20 World Cup 2026: How Can India Qualify For The Semi-Finals After West Indies' Victory? Scenario Explained

  2. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Hetmyer’s WI Show Puts India In Trouble; Focus On Tariq As Spin Key For PAK Vs ENG

  3. Zimbabwe Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Windies Post This Edition's Highest Total - Check Top 5 List

  4. T20 World Cup 2026: How India Can Qualify For Semifinals After 76-Run Loss To South Africa

  5. India 'Came Out With Overconfidence' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Batters For Horrendous World Cup Show Against South Africa

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

  2. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  3. JNU protest turns violent; JNUSU, ABVP accuse each other of attacks

  4. Day In Pics: February 22, 2026

  5. The Burden of Bags: Why Heavy School Loads Persist Despite Reform Promises

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Netanyahu Pitches ‘Hexagon’ Alliance as Modi Set for Israel Visit

  2. Indian Embassy Urges Nationals In Mexico To Shelter In Place After Cartel Leader El Mencho Killed

  3. When Survivors Speak: A System Complicit to the Core

  4. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  5. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

Latest Stories

  1. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  2. Robert Aramayo Makes BAFTA History With Rising Star And Best Actor Awards

  3. BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

  4. Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

  5. BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

  6. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  7. BAFTA 2026: Prince William Says He's Not In 'Calm State' Amid Royal Family Crisis

  8. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71