FIFA World Cup 2026: Infantino Backs Mexico To Deliver Despite Cartel Violence Concerns

FIFA World Cup 2026: FIFA president Gianni Infantino has backed Mexico to overcome recent unrest ahead of the World Cup, despite postponed matches and growing concern among federations scheduled to play in the country

FIFA World Cup 2026 Gianni Infantino Mexico comments drug cartel violence concerns
FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks during the match schedule reveal for the 2026 soccer World Cup in Washington, Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Photo: AP/Chris Carlson
  • Gianni Infantino cnofident Mexico will resolve cartel-related violence before FIFA World Cup 2026

  • Cartel violence sees four league matches postponed, including in Queretaro

  • Colombia’s federation president backs Mexico to “overcome this very quickly”

  • Portugal confirm they are closely monitoring the situation before a planned friendly

  • Jamaica admit nervousness over March play-off in Guadalajara

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 just three months away, the drug cartel-related violence that has erupted in Mexico has led to concerns about whether the country is ready to co-host the expanded 48-team tournament.

Unrest erupted in nearly a dozen states in Mexico after the Mexican army killed Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as “El Mencho”, who was the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Following the military operation on Sunday, cartel members burned cars, blocked roads, and had public gun battles with the army, resulting in at least 70 deaths.

However, despite the turmoil, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has publicly backed Mexico’s ability to stage the World Cup safely.

“I want to say from the outset that we have complete confidence in Mexico, in its president, Claudia Sheinbaum, and in the authorities, and we are convinced that everything will go as smoothly as possible,” Infantino said in a press conference in Colombia on Tuesday.

“Mexico is a great country, like in every country in the world, things happen; we don’t live on the moon or another planet,” he added. “That’s why we have governments, police, and authorities who will ensure order and security.”

“We are in regular contact with the presidency and the authorities in Mexico, and we are monitoring the situation. The World Cup is going to be an incredible celebration”.

Mexico is scheduled to host 13 World Cup matches, including the opening fixture on June 11 in Mexico City between the co-host nation and South Africa. Guadalajara, considered the central hub of the Jalisco cartel, will stage four matches.

On Monday, President Claudia Sheinbaum said there is “every guarantee” the matches in Guadalajara will proceed as planned and added that there is “no risk”.

Matches Postponed, Federations Monitor Situation

The drug cartel violence has led to four top-level league matches being postponed last Sunday, including one in Queretaro, where Mexico are set to face Iceland in a friendly on Wednesday.

Colombia are scheduled to play one match in Mexico City and another in Guadalajara during the World Cup.

“Our first two matches are in Mexico, but we know they will overcome this and move forward,” said Ramon Jesurun, president of the Colombian Football Association. “I have absolute and total confidence in my geopolitical thinking that this is an issue Mexico will overcome, and overcome very quickly.”

The Portuguese Football Federation, however, has expressed more concern and confirmed it is closely tracking the situation ahead of a planned March friendly against Mexico.

Jamaica will face New Caledonia in Guadalajara on March 26 in an intercontinental play-off semi-final, with the winner meeting DR Congo for a World Cup berth.

“The games are at the end of March, so we still have another month to see what happens; but it is making me very nervous, to be honest,” said Michael Ricketts, president of the Jamaica Football Federation.

“We will be listening out for CONCACAF and FIFA to give us instructions (on) whether they are playing the games or whether they are immediately looking for other options.”

Monterrey will host another playoff in which Bolivia face Suriname, with the winner advancing to play Iraq for a place at the tournament.

(With AP Inputs)

