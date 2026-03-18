IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Reveals Ishan Kishan’s Dream Franchise Ahead Of Upcoming Season

Ishan Kishan eyes Punjab Kings move despite SRH role in IPL 2026, with Abhishek Sharma revealing his preference and strong T20 World Cup performances boosting his stock

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Abhishek Sharma Reveals Ishan Kishan’s Dream IPL Team Ahead Of Upcoming Season
India's Abhishek Sharma, left, fist bumps his batting partner Ishan Kishan during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Zimbabwe in Chennai, India, Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Abhishek Sharma revealed Ishan Kishan wants to play for Punjab Kings despite being part of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2026

  • Kishan admires PBKS’ ability to reset and stay competitive despite not winning an IPL title

  • He enters IPL 2026 after a strong T20 World Cup, scoring 317 runs and delivering in knockout matches

Ishan Kishan is going into IPL 2026 with a very different role and a lot more responsibility than before. With Sunrisers Hyderabad dealing with early-season uncertainty around leadership, the left-handed batter has emerged as the preferred option to lead the side, a decision backed by his experience and recent form.

That context makes what Abhishek Sharma revealed even more interesting. At a time when Ishan Kishan is becoming central to SRH’s plans, the left-hander is still thinking ahead about where he might want to play in the future. And it’s not one of the usual IPL heavyweights.

Not CSK or RCB: Ishan Kishan’s unexpected IPL preference

During a recent podcast, SRH opener Abhishek Sharma shared that Kishan has often spoken about wanting to represent Punjab Kings at some point. It’s not the obvious choice when you consider the pull of franchises like CSK or RCB, but this isn’t about popularity, it’s about what he values in a team setup.

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As per Abhishek, Kishan admires how Punjab Kings deal with setbacks. Despite not having won a title and falling short in key moments, the team doesn’t seem to carry that baggage forward.

They reset every season and come back with fresh intent. That approach has clearly made an impression on Kishan, who sees it as something he would like to be part of at some stage of his IPL career.

Ishan Kishan’s T20 World Cup 2026 performance backs his growing role

Kishan’s rise in importance isn’t just limited to franchise cricket. He was one of India’s key contributors in the T20 World Cup 2026, which has played a big part in shaping how teams now view him.

He scored 317 runs in 9 matches, finishing among the more consistent performers in the tournament. What stood out was his impact in knockout games, an aggressive 39 off 18 in the semi-final followed by a 54 off 25 in the final underlined his ability to deliver in pressure situations.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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