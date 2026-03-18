Who Is Leonard Prescott? Bayern Munich’s Teenage Goalkeeper Who Could Make UEFA Champions League Debut Against Atalanta

Bayern Munich face a goalkeeper injury crisis ahead of their UEFA Champions League clash with Atalanta, with 16-year-old academy prospect Leonard Prescott potentially set for a shock debut

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Who is Leonard Prescott Bayern Munich goalkeeper possible UEFA Champions League debut vs Atalanta
File photo of Bayern Munich goalkepeer Leonard Prescott. | Photo: Instagram/leonard.prescott37
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bayern Munich are missing Manuel Neuer, Jonas Urbig and Sven Ulreich

  • 16-year-old Leonard Prescott is in line for a possible debut against Atalanta

  • Prescott, born in New York and already a Germany youth international, yet to make his senior debut

With Bayern Munich facing a terrible goalkeeper injury crisis ahead of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg against Atalanta, the German giants could be forced to hand a debut to 16-year-old Leonard Prescott.

Prescott, who plays for Bayern’s U19 side and is yet to make his senior debut, can start between the sticks as Die Roten are missing their top three goalkeepers with injuries. Manuel Neuer is still recovering from a calf muscle tear, while 22-year-old Jonas Urbig suffered a concussion in the closing stages of the first leg in Atalanta, which Bayern won 6-1.

Veteran backup goalkeeper Sven Ulreich, making his first appearance of the season in the 1-1 draw in the Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen, tore his abductor muscle and is now “sidelined for the time being”, the club confirmed.

Meanwhile, reserve team goalkeeper Leon Klanac has been injured since December, and Daniel Peretz is out on loan at Southampton. As a result, despite head coach Vincent Kompany hoping that it wouldn’t be the case, he may have no option but to start Prescott against Atalanta.

Who is Leonard Prescott?

Born in New York City on September 23, 2009, Prescott is a highly-rated goalkeeper currently part of Bayern Munich’s academy setup. The 6’4” player began his youth career at Union Berlin before making the switch to Bayern in 2023.

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Despite being born in the United States, Prescott is a youth international for Germany, having appeared for their U16 and U17 sides.

Prescott is yet to make his senior debut for Die Roten, but made the bench in the first leg against Atalanta.

It remains to be seen whether Kompany trusts the youngster in such a crucial match. If Urbig fails to regain fitness, despite returning to training, then the only other realistic choice for Kompany will be 19-year-old Jannis Bartl, who has featured for the reserves and made Bundesliga benches this season.

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