Champions League Final Guide: Teams, Venue, Time, Pre-Match Show – All You Need To Know

Summary of this article
Arsenal reached the Champions League final after beating Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals
PSG lead Bayern 5-4 after the first leg in Paris, with the second leg in Munich deciding Arsenal’s opponent
The final will be staged at Budapest’s Puskas Arena on May 30, with kick-off moved forward to 1800 CET
Arsenal became the first team to book its place in the 2026 Champions League final by beating Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.
Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich will join the Premier League club in the showpiece at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary this month.
Defending champion PSG leads Bayern 5-4 after a thrilling first leg in Paris. The second leg is on Wednesday in Munich.
Here’s what to know about the Champions League final.
When is the Champions League final and what time is the kick off?
This year’s final will be staged in Budapest on May 30. Kick off time has been brought forward to 1800 CET, having traditionally been played 2100 CET. Governing body UEFA said the decision for an earlier kick off was to enhance the matchday experience for fans and to optimize logistics such as public transport.
Who is headlining the pre-match show?
Rock band the Killers will be performing on the night. In recent years Linkin Park and Lenny Kravitz have headlined.
About the finalists
Arsenal is in the final for the first time since 2006. It is only its second time in the final and it has never won European club soccer’s top competition, having lost to Barcelona in 2006.
Mikel Arteta’s team was beaten in last year’s semifinals by eventual champion PSG.
PSG is aiming to become only the second team to win back-to-back Champions League titles, having lifted the trophy for the first time last year.
Since the tournament was rebranded as the Champions League in the 1992-93 campaign only Real Madrid has retained the title, winning three times in succession from 2016-18.
Bayern has won the Champions League or European Cup on six occasions — most recently in 2020. Victory this year would see it equal AC Milan’s total of seven titles to make the German giant the joint second most successful team in the competition’s history behind Madrid, which is a 15-time winner.
About the Puskas Arena
The 67,000-seater stadium was opened in 2019 and built on the same site as the previous Ferenc Puskas Stadion — named after the Hungarian and Real Madrid icon, who won three European Cups as a player.
Recent winners
2025 PSG
2024 Real Madrid
2023 Manchester City
2022 Real Madrid
2021 Chelsea
Most Champions League/European Cup wins
15 Real Madrid
7 AC Milan
6 Bayern Munich, Liverpool
5 Barcelona
4 Ajax
3 Manchester United, Inter Milan
Where is the 2026-27 Champions League final?
The 2027 final will be staged at Atletico Madrid’s stadium the Estadio Metropolitano. It is the second time it has held the final, having staged the 2019 showdown between Liverpool and Tottenham.
The city of Madrid has hosted the final on five previous occasions.