UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Preview: Bayern And PSG Renew Rivalry, Arsenal Aim To Outlast Atletico Madrid

Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer celebrates with team mates after the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner

Bayern's goalkeeper Manuel Neuer celebrates with team mates after the German Soccer Cup semifinal match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Martin Meissner