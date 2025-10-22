Arsenal 4-0 Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League: Viktor Gyokeres Ends Scoring Drought In Thumping Win

Having gone nine games for club and country without a goal, the Sweden striker netted in the 67th and 70th minutes to cap Arsenal’s four-goal spurt in less than 15 minutes

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid
Viktor Gyoekeres celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid. Photo: AP/Alastair Grant
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Viktor Gyokeres scored a brace as Gunners thrashed Atleti

  • Gyokeres signed for Arsenal this offseason after two prolific seasons at Sporting Lisbon

  • La Liga side had no answer to Premier League leaders at Emirates Stadium

Viktor Gyokeres ended his scoring drought Tuesday with two goals in three minutes as Arsenal rolled past Atletico Madrid 4-0 to extend its perfect record after three Champions League matches.

Having gone nine games for club and country without a goal, the Sweden striker netted in the 67th and 70th minutes to cap Arsenal’s four-goal spurt in less than 15 minutes.

Gyokeres signed for Arsenal this offseason after two prolific seasons at Sporting Lisbon but hadn’t scored since a 3-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the Premier League in September.

ALSO READ | Match Highlights

It was mostly an even match until defender Gabriel opened the scoring with a header from a free kick in the 57th. Gabriel Martinelli added to the hosts’ lead in the 64th before Gyokeres came through with his double.

“I am delighted (for Gyokeres) as he fully deserves it,” Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said. “The work rate he brings to the team is outstanding. We value a lot of things that he does for the team and it was the biggest smile on his face today.”

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India's Asia Cup Trophy Dispute Set To Be Raised At ICC As Mohsin Naqvi Refuses To Budge

  2. Bangladesh Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Hope Leads From Front In WI's Super Over Victory

  3. South Africa Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: RSA-W Win Big In Rain-Marred Clash

  4. India A Squad For South Africa Series Announced: Rishabh Pant To Lead - Check Full List For Unofficial Tests

  5. India Vs Australia: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Get Ravi Shastri's Backing

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Extension Of Article 371 To Ladakh Emerges A Key Solution Ahead Of MHA Talks

  2. Day In Pics: October 21, 2025

  3. In Rare Form, J&K Political Parties Are In Consensus On Residency Period For Non-Locals 

  4. Is INDIA Bloc’s Infighting Costing It Loyal Voters In Bihar Assembly Elections?

  5. Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ After Diwali Fireworks, AQI Touches 344

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Trump Brokers Fragile Gaza Peace As Netanyahu Hesitates On Commitment

  2. Hindi Scholar Francesca Orsini Denied Entry into India Despite Valid Visa

  3. US Clarifies $100,000 H-1B Fee Will Not Apply To Existing Visa Holders Or Students Already In The Country

  4. Trump Threatens 155% Tariffs On China If Trade Deal Not Finalised By November 1

  5. Singapore Court Acquits Indian-Origin Activist For Organising Protest Around Presidential Palace

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike