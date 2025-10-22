Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Gunners Control Possession Early

Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score: Mikel Arteta's Arsenal enter this fixture with six points from two matches and would want to showcase dominance. Follow this UEFA Champions League 2025-26 matchday 3 clash live right here

Deepak Joshi
Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26
Atletico Madrid take on Eintracht Frankfurt at the Metropolitano Stadium in a crucial UEFA Champions League 2025-26 group stage encounter. While Diego Simeone’s side return to Europe on the back of a thrilling derby win over Real Madrid, the German visitors arrive fresh from hammering Monchengladbach and Galatasaray in high-scoring matches. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid football match on the third matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 22 at the Emirates Stadium in London. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal enter this fixture with six points from two matches while their Spanish opponents have four points from two games and are searching for their second win. Follow live scores of this clash here
LIVE UPDATES

Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Gunners in Control!

Eberechi Eze has been a delight to watch in these opening 20 minutes! He’s already shown his class with a flick to create that deflected shot that rattled the crossbar, an outside-of-the-foot pass to find Myles Lewis-Skelly, and a smooth body feint to glide past Atletico defenders.

Arsenal 0-0 Atletico Madrid 19'

Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Great Start For Gunners!

Oh, what a golden opportunity for Arsenal! Eze charges forward and fires a shot, but it takes a nasty deflection, looping just enough to wrong-foot Oblak. The ball rattles off the crossbar and falls kindly to Declan Rice, who tries to follow up with a drive, but he skies it over the bar! That was a sitter he really should have buried.

Arsenal 0-0 Atletico Madrid 4'

Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Kick Off!

And we are underway at the Emirates Stadium! Arsenal kick us off, immediately showing intent. They send a long ball forward, testing Atletico Madrid’s back line right from the first touch. The visitors are alert, but Arsenal are looking to set the tempo early.

Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Starting XIs!

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Atletico Madrid XI: Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Le Normand, Hancko; Giuliano Simeone, Barrios, Koke, Gonzalez; Sorloth, Alvarez

Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid football match on the third matchday of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 on Wednesday, October 22 at the Emirates Stadium.

