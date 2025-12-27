Benin Vs Botswana Highlights, AFCON 2025: Roche Goal Seals Vital 1-0 Win For BEN X/ FootballBenin

Benin secured a 1-0 win over Botswana in their AFCON 2025 Group D clash at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah Annex in Rabat, with Yohan Roche’s 28th-minute strike proving decisive in a tightly contested encounter. Both teams came into the game seeking their first points after defeats in their opening matches, but it was Benin who took the initiative, showing greater composure in the attacking third and capitalising on a well-worked move to break the deadlock. Botswana pressed for an equaliser in the second half and had spells of possession, but couldn’t find the cutting edge or penetration needed to test Benin’s defence, leaving the visitors to fight for scraps. The victory keeps Benin’s hopes alive in the group as they chase progression in the tournament, while Botswana remain at the bottom.

27 Dec 2025, 04:31:39 pm IST Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Welcome Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the AFCON 2025 Group D match between Benin and Botswana at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah Annex in Rabat. Match begins from 06:00PM (IST) onwards, so stay tuned with us for all the real-time updates, scores and more.

27 Dec 2025, 05:30:56 pm IST Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details Fixture: Benin Vs Botswana, AFCON 2025, Group D Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025 Time: 15:00 PM GMT | 06:00 PM IST Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah Annex in Rabat, Morocco

27 Dec 2025, 05:39:25 pm IST Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: BEN Starting XI 📋✅ 𝙇𝙀 𝙊𝙉𝙕𝙀 𝘿𝙀 𝘿𝙀𝙋𝘼𝙍𝙏 du Bénin pour affronter le Botswana ! 🇧🇯⚔️🇧🇼#BENBOT | #TotalEnergiesAFCON2025 pic.twitter.com/gPcGEbyS0x — Bénin Football 🇧🇯🐆 (@FootballBenin) December 27, 2025

27 Dec 2025, 05:40:40 pm IST Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: BOT Starting XI BOTSWANA LineUP vs BENIN #AFCON2025 #KillerPass #Zebras4LIFE



•Goitseone Phoko 23

•Alford Velaphi 5

•Mothusi Johnson 12

•Mosha Gaolaolwe 4

•Thatayaone Ditlhokwe (Captain) 3

•Gape Mohutsiwa 6

•Kabelo Seakanyeng 7

•Lebogang Ditsele 18

•Omaatla Kebatho 13

•Losika… pic.twitter.com/SnAZRsM2F9 — killerpass Botswana (@KillerpassBOTS) December 27, 2025

27 Dec 2025, 06:04:45 pm IST Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Kick Off! The first half is underway in the Benin vs Botswana clash, with both sides settling into shape early as they look to seize control of this crucial Group D encounter.

27 Dec 2025, 06:19:30 pm IST Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: 14' BEN 0-0 BOT Benin come close from a set piece as Yohan Roche rises in the box, but his header drifts high and wide to the left after Junior Olaitan’s delivery.

27 Dec 2025, 06:32:25 pm IST Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: GOAL 28' BEN 1-0 BOT Yohan Roche reacts quickest in the box and smashes a right-footed finish high down the middle after Steve Mounie’s smart assist.

27 Dec 2025, 06:51:14 pm IST Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: 38' BEN 1-0 BOT Off the post! Botswana go close from a set piece as the delivery is met cleanly, but the effort crashes against the upright. Benin survive the scare and look to steady things at the back.

27 Dec 2025, 06:55:19 pm IST Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Halftime! | BEN 1-0 BOT Half-time in Rabat as Benin head into the break with a 1–0 lead over Botswana, thanks to Yohan Roche’s first-half strike.

27 Dec 2025, 07:19:56 pm IST Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Second Half Starts! | BEN 1-0 BOT Second half underway as Botswana get the restart and look to push forward early, but Benin press high straight away to win back possession and keep control.

27 Dec 2025, 07:22:43 pm IST Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: 54' BEN 1-0 BOT Benin make a change as Samadou Attidjikou comes on to replace Sessi D’Almeida.

27 Dec 2025, 07:37:25 pm IST Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: 65' BEN 1-0 BOT Benin threaten again as Junior Olaïtan rises in the box, but his header drifts wide to the left after Olivier Verdon’s inviting cross.

27 Dec 2025, 07:37:50 pm IST Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: 71' BEN 1-0 BOT Benin go close from range as Tamimou Ouorou unleashes a left-footed strike from outside the box, but Phoko reacts sharply to tip it away at the top of the goal.

27 Dec 2025, 07:52:44 pm IST Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: 82' BEN 1-0 BOT Benin look to steady the tempo and regain control, but Botswana press high and keep possession as the visitors push hard for a late equaliser heading into the closing minutes.