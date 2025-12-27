Benin Vs Botswana Highlights, AFCON 2025: Roche Goal Seals Vital 1-0 Win For BEN

Benin Vs Botswana Highlights, AFCON 2025: Catch the play-by-play updates for the Group D clash between Benin and Botswana, right here at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat, Morocco on Saturday, 27 December, as it happened

Benin secured a 1-0 win over Botswana in their AFCON 2025 Group D clash at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah Annex in Rabat, with Yohan Roche’s 28th-minute strike proving decisive in a tightly contested encounter. Both teams came into the game seeking their first points after defeats in their opening matches, but it was Benin who took the initiative, showing greater composure in the attacking third and capitalising on a well-worked move to break the deadlock. Botswana pressed for an equaliser in the second half and had spells of possession, but couldn’t find the cutting edge or penetration needed to test Benin’s defence, leaving the visitors to fight for scraps. The victory keeps Benin’s hopes alive in the group as they chase progression in the tournament, while Botswana remain at the bottom.
LIVE UPDATES

Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Welcome

Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the AFCON 2025 Group D match between Benin and Botswana at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah Annex in Rabat. Match begins from 06:00PM (IST) onwards, so stay tuned with us for all the real-time updates, scores and more.

Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details

Fixture: Benin Vs Botswana, AFCON 2025, Group D

Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025

Time: 15:00 PM GMT | 06:00 PM IST

Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah Annex in Rabat, Morocco

Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: BEN Starting XI

Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: BOT Starting XI

Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Kick Off!

The first half is underway in the Benin vs Botswana clash, with both sides settling into shape early as they look to seize control of this crucial Group D encounter.

Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: 14' BEN 0-0 BOT

Benin come close from a set piece as Yohan Roche rises in the box, but his header drifts high and wide to the left after Junior Olaitan’s delivery.

Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: GOAL 28' BEN 1-0 BOT

Yohan Roche reacts quickest in the box and smashes a right-footed finish high down the middle after Steve Mounie’s smart assist.

Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: 38' BEN 1-0 BOT

Off the post! Botswana go close from a set piece as the delivery is met cleanly, but the effort crashes against the upright. Benin survive the scare and look to steady things at the back.

Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Halftime! | BEN 1-0 BOT

Half-time in Rabat as Benin head into the break with a 1–0 lead over Botswana, thanks to Yohan Roche’s first-half strike.

Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Second Half Starts! | BEN 1-0 BOT

Second half underway as Botswana get the restart and look to push forward early, but Benin press high straight away to win back possession and keep control.

Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: 54' BEN 1-0 BOT

Benin make a change as Samadou Attidjikou comes on to replace Sessi D’Almeida.

Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: 65' BEN 1-0 BOT

Benin threaten again as Junior Olaïtan rises in the box, but his header drifts wide to the left after Olivier Verdon’s inviting cross.

Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: 71' BEN 1-0 BOT

Benin go close from range as Tamimou Ouorou unleashes a left-footed strike from outside the box, but Phoko reacts sharply to tip it away at the top of the goal.

Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: 82' BEN 1-0 BOT

Benin look to steady the tempo and regain control, but Botswana press high and keep possession as the visitors push hard for a late equaliser heading into the closing minutes.

Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Fulltime! | BEN 1-0 BOT

Yohan Roche’s goal proves decisive as Benin grind out a hard-fought win, holding firm under pressure to secure three vital points and spark celebrations among the home fans.

