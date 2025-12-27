Benin Vs Botswana Highlights, AFCON 2025: Roche Goal Seals Vital 1-0 Win For BEN

Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Welcome
Hello folks! Welcome to our live coverage of the AFCON 2025 Group D match between Benin and Botswana at the Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah Annex in Rabat. Match begins from 06:00PM (IST) onwards, so stay tuned with us for all the real-time updates, scores and more.
Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Match Details
Fixture: Benin Vs Botswana, AFCON 2025, Group D
Date: Saturday, December 27, 2025
Time: 15:00 PM GMT | 06:00 PM IST
Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdellah Annex in Rabat, Morocco
Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: BEN Starting XI
Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: BOT Starting XI
Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Kick Off!
The first half is underway in the Benin vs Botswana clash, with both sides settling into shape early as they look to seize control of this crucial Group D encounter.
Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: 14' BEN 0-0 BOT
Benin come close from a set piece as Yohan Roche rises in the box, but his header drifts high and wide to the left after Junior Olaitan’s delivery.
Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: GOAL 28' BEN 1-0 BOT
Yohan Roche reacts quickest in the box and smashes a right-footed finish high down the middle after Steve Mounie’s smart assist.
Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: 38' BEN 1-0 BOT
Off the post! Botswana go close from a set piece as the delivery is met cleanly, but the effort crashes against the upright. Benin survive the scare and look to steady things at the back.
Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Halftime! | BEN 1-0 BOT
Half-time in Rabat as Benin head into the break with a 1–0 lead over Botswana, thanks to Yohan Roche’s first-half strike.
Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Second Half Starts! | BEN 1-0 BOT
Second half underway as Botswana get the restart and look to push forward early, but Benin press high straight away to win back possession and keep control.
Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: 54' BEN 1-0 BOT
Benin make a change as Samadou Attidjikou comes on to replace Sessi D’Almeida.
Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: 65' BEN 1-0 BOT
Benin threaten again as Junior Olaïtan rises in the box, but his header drifts wide to the left after Olivier Verdon’s inviting cross.
Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: 71' BEN 1-0 BOT
Benin go close from range as Tamimou Ouorou unleashes a left-footed strike from outside the box, but Phoko reacts sharply to tip it away at the top of the goal.
Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: 82' BEN 1-0 BOT
Benin look to steady the tempo and regain control, but Botswana press high and keep possession as the visitors push hard for a late equaliser heading into the closing minutes.
Benin Vs Botswana Live Score, AFCON 2025: Fulltime! | BEN 1-0 BOT
Yohan Roche’s goal proves decisive as Benin grind out a hard-fought win, holding firm under pressure to secure three vital points and spark celebrations among the home fans.
