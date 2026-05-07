Paris Police Confirm 127 Arrests After PSG’s UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Win Sparks Riots

PSG supporters face French riot police as they celebrate Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League semifinal victory over Bayern Munich at Place de la Concorde in Paris, Thursday, May 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/EMMA DA SILVA

PSG supporters face French riot police as they celebrate Paris Saint-Germain's Champions League semifinal victory over Bayern Munich at Place de la Concorde in Paris, Thursday, May 7, 2026. | Photo: AP/EMMA DA SILVA