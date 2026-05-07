Paris Police Confirm 127 Arrests After PSG’s UEFA Champions League Semi-Final Win Sparks Riots

Summary of this article
Authorities confirmed 127 arrests across the Paris metropolitan area, including 107 in the city itself
Clashes erupted outside Parc des Princes and on the Champs‑Elysees, with police clashing with rioters
Eleven rioters were injured, one seriously, while 23 police officers sustained light injuries
Paris police arrested 127 people overnight following violent clashes that broke out after Paris Saint-Germain’s UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final win over Bayern Munich on Wednesday. French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said 107 arrests were made within Paris, with the remaining arrests across the wider metropolitan area.
PSG beat Bayern Munich 6-5 on aggregate to seal a second straight Champions League final appearance and their third since 2020.
Soon after, trouble erupted outside the Parc des Princes and along the Champs-Elysees. Police intervened to disperse crowds and stop rioters from blocking the Paris ring road.
“There are always hundreds of individuals responsible for these excesses during these festivities who look to clash with law enforcement,” Nunez told Europe 1 radio. “I would like to thank the police prefect and all of his teams who systematically intervened according to my instructions, and those of my predecessors.”
Nunez praised the police for preventing looting and large-scale property damage.
Authorities confirmed that 11 rioters were injured, including one with a serious injury caused by a mortar explosion. 23 police officers suffered minor injuries.
Security Concerns Ahead of PSG vs Arsenal Final
Nunez said that security will be increased for the Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal on May 30 in Budapest, Hungary.
The Interior Minister criticised newly elected Paris mayor Emmanuel Gregoire after plans for a public PSG fan zone were announced without discussions with police authorities. “We need to see where this fan zone will be organised,” Nunez said.
PSG Celebrations and Violence
PSG celebrations have led to recurring incidents of violence in recent years.
After PSG won the Champions League last season, police arrested more than 500 people nationwide. During those celebrations, a man in his 20s died in the French capital after a car struck his scooter.
Chaos also followed PSG’s defeat to Bayern Munich in the 2020 Champions League final. 148 people were arrested after fans smashed shop windows, vandalised cars, and clashed with officers.
When PSG won the French league title in 2013 for the first time in 19 years, celebrations turned into hours of violence between supporters and riot police, leaving 30 people injured.