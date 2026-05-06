Bayern Vs PSG Preview, UEFA Champions League Semi-Final: Free-Scoring Sides Chase Final Spot In Budapest

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, left, and Harry Kane react during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and 1. FC Heidenheim in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Harry Langer

Bayern's Joshua Kimmich, left, and Harry Kane react during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and 1. FC Heidenheim in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Harry Langer