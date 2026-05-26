Cleveland Vs New York, NBA Playoffs: Knicks Storm Into Final After Four-Game Sweep Of Cavaliers

A Associated Press 26 May 2026 9:54 am Published at: 26 May 2026 9:48 am Updated on:

The New York Knicks finished off a four-game sweep of the Eastern Conference finals on Monday night, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 -- and extending their winning streak to 11 games. They led by as many as 29 in the first half and were up 68-49 at halftime. It was the fourth time this postseason that the Knicks were up by at least 19 after 24 minutes. Read detailed match report of NBA 2026 Playoffs, Eastern Conference Finals between Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks

A Associated Press 26 May 2026 9:54 am Published at: 26 May 2026 9:48 am Updated on:

New York Knicks's Karl-Anthony Towns, center, and teammates celebrate after winning Game 4 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland, Monday, May 25, 2026. AP Photo/Tim Phillis