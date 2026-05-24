Cleveland Cavaliers Vs NY Knicks, NBA Playoffs: New York Are Game Away From Finals

Jalen Brunson scored 30 points, Mikal Bridges added 22 and the New York Knicks moved within one game of their first NBA Finals appearance since 1999 with a 121-108 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. The Knicks can wrap up the Eastern Conference Finals and sweep their second straight series with a win on Monday night. Knicks fans — who were boisterous throughout the night — were chanting “Knicks in four” as the final seconds of Game 3 ticked away. New York is the seventh team in NBA history to win at least 10 straight during a postseason run. The last team to do it was the Boston Celtics, who also went on a 10-game run on their way to the 2024 title. Cleveland, San Antonio and the Los Angeles Lakers have done it twice.

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NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates with teammates after winning Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NBA: New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots against New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) during the second half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NBA Basketball Game: Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks
Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) during the second half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NBA Basketball Game: New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce watch the second half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Tim Phillis
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NBA Basketball: Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) defends against Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) during the second half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NBA Basketball: New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers
New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges celebrates after a 3-pointer during the second half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NBA Playoffs 2026: Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce watch the second half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Tim Phillis
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NBA Basketball Playoffs Series: New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Max Strus (2) and New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) dive for a loose ball during the second half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NBA Playoffs 2026: New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers
New York Knicks guard Jordan Clarkson, left, defends against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) during the first half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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Basketball: Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce watch the first half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series between the New York Knicks and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Tim Phillis
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Basketball: New York Knicks vs Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) shoots against New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Sue Ogrocki
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NBA Basketball Playoffs Series: Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks
Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden, left, controls the ball against New York Knicks guard Mikal Bridges (25) during the first half of Game 3 in the Eastern Conference finals NBA basketball playoffs series in Cleveland. | Photo: AP/Tim Phillis
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