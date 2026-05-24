SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Groups, Schedule - All You Need To Know

SAFF Women's C'ship 2026 gets underway from Monday, May 25 in Goa
Bangladesh are the defending champions
The final of the SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 will be played on June 6
The SAFF Women's Championship 2026 gets underway from Monday, May 25 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao. Six teams will be divided into two equal groups. After single-legged round-robin matches, top two from each group advance to the next round.
India women's team have been clubbed in Group B alongside defending champions Bangladesh and Maldives. Group A features Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.
The final of the SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 will be played on June 6.
Blue Tigresses' head coach named his 23-member squad for the tourney, which includes Grace Dangmei, Manisha Kalyan, Sangita Basfore and Pyari Xaxa.
India have lifted the SAFF title in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019. However, Bangladesh have shown their class by winning the tournament in 2022 and 2024.
SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: Schedule
May 25, Monday
Bhutan vs Nepal - 4:30 PM
Maldives vs India - 7:30 PM
May 28, Thursday
Sri Lanka vs Bhutan - 4:30 PM
Bangladesh vs Maldives - 7:30 PM
May 31, Sunday
Nepal vs Sri Lanka - 4:30 PM
India vs Bangladesh - 7:30 PM
June 3, Wednesday
Semi-final 1: Group A winners vs Group B runners-up - 4:00 PM
Semi-final 2: Group B winners vs Group A runners-up - 8:00 PM
June 6, Saturday
Final: TBD vs TBD - 6:30 PM
*timings are IST
SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: India's 23-member Squad
Goalkeepers: Panthoi Chanu Elangbam, Ribansi Jamu, Shreya Hooda.
Defenders: Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Purnima Kumari, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Sarita Yumnam, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam.
Midfielders: Aveka Singh, Jasoda Munda, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Sanfida Nongrum, Sangita Basfore, Shilky Devi Hemam.
Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Karishma Shirvoikar, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Soumya Guguloth
SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: LIVE Streaming
The SAFF Women's Championship 2026 won't be telecast on any channel. However, one can catch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website.