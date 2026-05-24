SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 Guide: Preview, Live Streaming, Groups, Schedule - All You Need To Know

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Get the schedule, timings, dates, venue and other details for the upcoming AFC SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 which will be held in Margao, Goa

India vs Thailand, AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Sangita Basfore X
India women's national team players celebrating a goal. | Photo: X/IndianFootball
Summary of this article

  • SAFF Women's C'ship 2026 gets underway from Monday, May 25 in Goa

  • Bangladesh are the defending champions

  • The final of the SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 will be played on June 6

The SAFF Women's Championship 2026 gets underway from Monday, May 25 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao. Six teams will be divided into two equal groups. After single-legged round-robin matches, top two from each group advance to the next round.

India women's team have been clubbed in Group B alongside defending champions Bangladesh and Maldives. Group A features Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bhutan.

The final of the SAFF Women’s Championship 2026 will be played on June 6.

India are the highest-ranked side in the tournament - 69 in the FIFA rankings.

Blue Tigresses' head coach named his 23-member squad for the tourney, which includes Grace Dangmei, Manisha Kalyan, Sangita Basfore and Pyari Xaxa.

India have lifted the SAFF title in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019. However, Bangladesh have shown their class by winning the tournament in 2022 and 2024.

SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: Schedule

May 25, Monday

  • Bhutan vs Nepal - 4:30 PM

  • Maldives vs India - 7:30 PM

May 28, Thursday

  • Sri Lanka vs Bhutan - 4:30 PM

  • Bangladesh vs Maldives - 7:30 PM

May 31, Sunday

  • Nepal vs Sri Lanka - 4:30 PM

  • India vs Bangladesh - 7:30 PM

June 3, Wednesday

  • Semi-final 1: Group A winners vs Group B runners-up - 4:00 PM

  • Semi-final 2: Group B winners vs Group A runners-up - 8:00 PM

June 6, Saturday

  • Final: TBD vs TBD - 6:30 PM

*timings are IST

Related Content
India captain Suraj Singh Aheibam and Bangladesh captain Md Mithu Chowdhury ahead of their SAFF U20 Championship match on April 3, 2026. - | Photo: AIFF
The India players in training ahead of their SAFF U20 Championship match against Bangladesh on March 28, 2026. - | Photo: AIFF
Ronan Sullivan celebrates after scoring for Bangladesh against Pakistan in SAFF U20 Championship 2026. - X/Bangladesh Football Federation
The Bangladesh U20 football team trains in Maldives ahead of the SAFF U20 Championship. - X/Bangladesh Football Federation

SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: India's 23-member Squad

Goalkeepers: Panthoi Chanu Elangbam, Ribansi Jamu, Shreya Hooda.

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Juli Kishan, Nirmala Devi Phanjoubam, Purnima Kumari, Ranjana Chanu Sorokhaibam, Sarita Yumnam, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam.

Midfielders: Aveka Singh, Jasoda Munda, Priyangka Devi Naorem, Sanfida Nongrum, Sangita Basfore, Shilky Devi Hemam.

Forwards: Grace Dangmei, Karishma Shirvoikar, Lynda Kom Serto, Malavika P, Manisha Kalyan, Pyari Xaxa, Soumya Guguloth

SAFF Women’s Championship 2026: LIVE Streaming

The SAFF Women's Championship 2026 won't be telecast on any channel. However, one can catch the live streaming on the FanCode app and website.

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