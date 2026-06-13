India Vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch The Clash Of Arch-Rivals

India and Pakistan women will meet in match of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026
India women have won 6 out of the 8 matches played between them in T20 World Cups
The match will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website
Arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to collide in match 6 of the Women's World Cup 2026 at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham on Sunday, June 13.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian side one of the prime contendors to win the World Cup and will start as favorites against Pakistan. The record in the 20-over showpiece tournament also suggests the same as India have won 6 out of the 8 games.
The Women in Blue lifted their maiden World Cup title on home soil last year, a triumph many viewed as a landmark moment for women's cricket in the country. However, their recent form could somewhat worry their fans as they lost 2-1 to England on the cusp of the tournament as well as in the practice match.
Pakistan are ranked eighth in the ICC Women's T20I rankings and face a tough challenge against India. Their recent form has also been underwhelming, having lost both warm-up matches against Ireland and West Indies. However, Fatima Sana's side will hope to put those setbacks behind them and spring a surprise against one of the tournament favourites.
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Pitch Report
The pitch at the Edgbaston cricket ground is more of a balanced one with something for all. While the pacers could get assistance with the new ball owing to Birmingham's weather, the spinners could come into play as the innings progresses and the ball gets a bit older. The average first innings score on this pitch in 19 Women's T20Is is 145.
While the teams batting first have won 10 out of those games, the remaining were won by teams batting second.
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Squads
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandani Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav
Pakistan: Fatima Sana (c), Gull Feroza, Ayesha Zafar, Iram Javed, Eyman Fatima, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Parvaiz, Saira Jabeen, Muneeba Ali, Tuba Hassan, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig, Tasmia Rubab
India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women's T20 World Cup: Streaming Info
When and where will the match 6 of ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2026 between India and Pakistan be played?
The match 6 of ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2026 between India and Pakistan will be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham on Sunday, June 13.
Where to watch the match 6 of ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2026 between India and Pakistan?
The match 6 of ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2026 between India and Pakistan will be televised on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app in India.
When will the match 6 of ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2026 between India and Pakistan start?
The match 6 of ICC T20 Women's World Cup 2026 between India and Pakistan will start at 7 PM IST.