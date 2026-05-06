Bayern Vs PSG Preview, UEFA Champions League: H2H, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Bayern vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Know all about the BAY vs PSG semi-final second leg match, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
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Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain preview UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final leg 2
Bayern's Leon Goretzka celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during a German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and 1. FC Heidenheim in Munich, Germany, Saturday, May 2, 2026. | Photo: AP/Harry Langer
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bayern Munich face Paris Saint-Germain for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final

  • The first leg in Paris ended in a thrilling 5-4 win for PSG

  • Find out when and where to watch Bayern vs PSG match live on TV and online

Bayern Munich will look to overcome a one-goal deficit when they host Paris Saint-Germain for the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday.

The first leg was a stunning nine-goal encounter, with PSG ending up as 5-4 winners at the Parc des Princes. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele scored braces for the Parisian giants, and Joao Neves also scored. For Bayern, Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Dayot Upamecano, and Luis Diaz found the back of the net.

The two attacking sides will meet once again in Munich. PSG and Bayern have scored 43 and 42 goals in the Champions League, respectively – the two best records in the tournament.

The winner of this match will play Arsenal in the final in Budapest, Hungary, on May 30. The Gunners defeated Atletico Madrid 2-1 on aggregate in the other semi-final.

“We’re playing at home and want to win. The most important thing in the end is winning the game – that's the priority tomorrow,” Bayern head coach Vincent Kompany said. “It’s important not to play the game a day in advance. Beforehand, it’s all about preparation and routines – once the game starts, you need the emotions.”

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Die Roten played out a 3-3 draw with bottom-placed Heidenheim. This is the first time that Bayern have gone two matches without a win this season. PSG, too, were held to a surprising 2-2 draw at home to Lorient, extending their lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table to six points.

Bayern vs PSG: Head-to-Head Record

Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have faced each other 17 times. Bayern have won nine times, compared to eight victories for PSG.

Bayern vs PSG: Team News

Bayern Munich will be without Serge Gnabry, who is out for the season with a thigh injury. Youngsters Cassiano Kiala (ligament) and Wisdom Mike (tendon) will also not be available this season, while David Santos is out with a thigh injury.

PSG, on the other hand, suffered a massive blow as Achraf Hakimi picked up a hamstring injury, ruling him out for the upcoming match. Backup goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier (hand) and Quentin Ndjantou (hamstring) are also unavailable.

Bayern vs PSG: Predicted Lineups

Bayern Munich: Manuel Neuer; Josip Stanisic, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Konrad Laimer; Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic; Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Luis Diaz; Harry Kane.

Paris Saint-Germain: Matvey Safonov; Warren Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Joao Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Bayern vs PSG: Prediction

The match is an exciting prospect for the neutrals as another goal-fest is on the cards. Despite PSG’s attacking brilliance, Bayern remain a force to be reckoned with at home. So, a narrow win for the hosts looks like the most probable outcome.

Prediction: Bayern 4-3 PSG

Bayern vs PSG: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Bayern vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final second leg being played?

A

The Bayern vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final second leg will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Wednesday, May 6, 2026. In India, the match will kick off at 12:30 AM IST on Thursday.

Q

Where to watch the Bayern vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final second leg live online?

A

The Bayern vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final second leg will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Bayern vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final second leg live on TV?

A

The Bayern vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final second leg will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2, 3, and 4 TV channels in India.

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