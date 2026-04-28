PSG Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 1st Leg In India

Summary of this article
PSG take on Bayern in the Champions League semi-final 1st leg
These two teams had met in the league phase, with Bayern prevailing
Catch the timings, streaming and telecast info
The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 comes down to four teams in the Europe's premier club competition with reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) kick-starting the semi-final stage against Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes Stadium on Tuesday, April 28.
Vincent Kompany's Bayer have secured the Bundesliga title and are in the DFB Cup final, and are chasing a treble in the Belgian's second season as manager.
As for PSG, they possess a six-point lead in the Ligue 1 standings and have had a stellar season, lifting the UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the French Super Cup since their maiden UCL triumph last year.
However, PSG have not been their usual best this UCL, losing matches away in the league phase. Despite their 4-0 aggregate victory over Liverpool in the quarter-finals, the Parisians will be desperate for a win against Bayern, who defeated them in their league phase meeting.
Bayern will miss the services of Serge Gnabry whereas there will be a late fitness test on their young prodigy, Lennart Karl. Midfielder Vitinha remains a doubt for PSG.
PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League: Head-to-head
Total Matches: 16
Paris Saint-Germain Won: 07
Bayern Munich Won: 09
Draws: 0
First Played: September 14, 1994 (PSG won)
Last Played: November 04, 2025 (Bayern won)
PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League: Live Streaming Info
Where to watch the live telecast of the PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final 1st leg?
The PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League semi-final will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Ten 2 (English), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi), and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu) channels in India.
Where to catch the live streaming of the PSG vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final 1st leg?
The PSG vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League semi-final can be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.