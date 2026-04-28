PSG Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Parc Des Princes To Host Epic Semi-Final Clash

PSG Vs Bayern Munich Live Football Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Check-real time updates of the PSG vs MUN UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final first leg at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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PSG Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi final leg 1
PSG footballers in action during Ligue 1 2025-26 PSG_English/X
PSG Vs Bayern Munich Live Score Updates, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the PSG vs MUN UCL 2025-26 Semi-Final first leg at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France on April 29, Wednesday. As the joint-top scorers in this season's competition with 38 goals each, both sides represent the pinnacle of European attacking football. PSG, the defending champions, reached this stage after dismantling Liverpool and Chelsea in the knockout rounds. Bayern Munich enters the tie as the form team in Europe, carrying a nine-match winning streak and an unbeaten run stretching back to January. Vincent Kompany’s side, fresh from a thrilling 6-4 aggregate win over Real Madrid, has historically dominated this fixture, winning their last five consecutive matches against the Parisians. However, Bayern must navigate this first leg without Kompany on the touchline due to a suspension. Follow the play-by-play updates of the PSG vs Bayern Munich match with us.
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PSG Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Match Details

  • Location: Paris, France

  • Stadium: Parc des Princes

  • Date: Tuesday, April 28

  • Kick-off time: 12:30 a.m. IST (Wednesday, April 29)

PSG Vs Bayern Munich Live Score, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Welcome! 

Hello and welcome to the much-awaited first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash between PSG and Bayern Munich. Stay tuned for the live score updates, commentary, playing XI and updates.

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