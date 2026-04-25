Bayern Munich Vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming, UEFA Women’s Champions League: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 1st Leg?

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona Live Streaming, UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26: Find out when and where to watch the Bayern Munich Women vs Barcelona Women match at Allianz Arena live on TV and online

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Bayern Munich vs Barcelona live streaming UEFA Women’s Champions League 2025-26 semi-final leg 1
Munich players celebrate winning the German championship after a German women's Bundesliga soccer match between 1.FC Union Berlin and Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Bayern Munich host Barcelona at the Allianz Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final

  • Bayern sealed the Frauen-Bundesliga; Barcelona clinched their seventh straight Liga F title

  • Find out when and where to watch the Barcelona Women vs Bayern Munich Women match live

Bayern Munich Women will look to continue their quest for their first-ever UEFA Women’s Champions League trophy when they host three-time champions Barcelona at the Allianz Arena on Saturday in the first leg of their semi-final tie. The last-four clash will be a contest between the champions of Germany and Spain.

Bayern enter the semi-final with the Frauen-Bundesliga title in the bag. The German giants won both of their quarter-final legs against Manchester United, progressing to the UWCL semi-finals with a 5-3 aggregate win.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are playing in their eighth consecutive Women’s Champions League semi-final – a tournament record. The Blaugrana thrashed league rivals Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, winning 12-2 on aggregate. The Catalan side also clinched their seventh Liga F title on the trot with a 4-1 win over local rivals Espanyol.

Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Women’s Champions League: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final first leg being played?

A

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final first leg will be played on Saturday, April 25, 2026, at 9:45 PM IST. The game will be hosted at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

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Q

Where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final first leg live online?

A

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final first leg will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final first leg live on TV?

A

The Bayern Munich vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 semi-final first leg will not be televised on any TV channels in India.

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