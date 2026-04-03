Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, Women's Champions League: Barca Femeni Hit Another 6 In Clasico, Complete 12-2 Rout

Barcelona's Alexia Putellas is lifted in the air by her teammates to celebrate her 500th match with Barcelona at the end of a Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

1/10 Barcelona's Alexia Putellas blows a kiss to supporters during a Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





2/10 Barcelona's Alexia Putellas celebrates her 500th match with Barcelona at the end of a Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





3/10 Barcelona's Graham Hansen scores her side's fifth goal during a Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





4/10 Barcelona's Alexia Putellas applauds supporters during a Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





5/10 Barcelona's Graham Hansen, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Eva Navarro during a Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





6/10 Barcelona's Graham Hansen celebrates after scoring her side's third goal during a Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





7/10 Barcelona's Irene Paredes celebrates after scoring her side's third goal during a Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





8/10 Barcelona's Ewa Pajor, challenges for the ball with Real Madrid's Maelle Lakrar during a Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





9/10 Barcelona's Graham Hansen celebrates with her teammates after scoring her side's second goal during a Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





10/10 Barcelona's Graham Hansen celebrates after scoring her side's second goal during a Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid, in Barcelona, Spain. | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort





