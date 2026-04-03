Barcelona Vs Real Madrid, Women's Champions League: Barca Femeni Hit Another 6 In Clasico, Complete 12-2 Rout
Barcelona thrashed Clasico rivals Real Madrid 6-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 quarter-final tie on Thursday (April 2, 2026). In front of a sold-out Nou Camp crowd, captain Alexia Putellas opened the floodgates with an 8th-minute opener, and it became 4-0 before half-time with Caroline Graham Hansen, Irene Paredes and Ewa Pajor also finding the back of the net. Hansen got another in the second half, then Esme Brugt completed the rout for a 12-2 aggregate victory. This was Barcelona's third win over Real Madrid in nine days, including a 3-0 in Liga F. In the Champions League semi-finals, Barcelona face Bayern Munich, while holders Arsenal take on record eight-time winners Lyon
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