Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, UEFA Women's Champions League Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Second Leg

Summary of this article
Barcelona, Bayern Munich played out 1-1 draw in first leg
Goal-scorer Franziska Kett was shown red card, won't play part in leg 2
Jose Barcala also given marching orders for protesting Kett ejection
Bayern Munich go visiting FC Barcelona for the second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 semi-final at the iconic Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday (May 3, 2026). Watch the women's football match live.
The teams had played out a 1-1 stalemate at the Allianz Arena on April 25, which means they enter the concluding leg virtually with a clean slate. Franziska Kett equalised for Bayern in the 69th minute after Ewa Pajor had put the Blaugrana ahead as early as the 8th minute.
But Kett was controversially sent off in the 79th for pulling Salma Paralluelo’s hair, and their head coach Jose Barcala was also shown a red card for advancing onto the pitch to protest the Kett ejection. Both of them will thus miss the second and decisive leg of the semi-final.
This gives Barca an edge of sorts, apart from the obvious home advantage as they go searching for a sixth successive Women's Champions League final berth. Bayern, on the other hand, have never reached the summit clash of the European competition and have already equalled their best display from 2020-21, when they lost to Chelsea in the semi-finals.
The winner of the tie will meet OL Lyonnes, who knocked out defending champions Arsenal, in the title round.
Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League Semi-Final: Live Streaming Info
When will the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final be played?
The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final will be played on Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 8pm IST.
Where will the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final be played?
The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.
Where will the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final be telecast and live streamed?
The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.