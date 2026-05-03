Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming, UEFA Women's Champions League Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Second Leg

Here is all you need to know about the second and concluding leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 semi-final between Barcelona and Bayern Munich: preview, match timing and live streaming info

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming UEFA Womens Champions League SemiFinal Second Leg
Franziska Kett, centre, celebrates after scoring her side's first goal during the Women's Champions League semi-final first-leg match between Bayern Munich and Barcelona in Munich. Photo: AP/Matthias Schrader
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Barcelona, Bayern Munich played out 1-1 draw in first leg

  • Goal-scorer Franziska Kett was shown red card, won't play part in leg 2

  • Jose Barcala also given marching orders for protesting Kett ejection

Bayern Munich go visiting FC Barcelona for the second leg of the UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 semi-final at the iconic Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday (May 3, 2026). Watch the women's football match live.

The teams had played out a 1-1 stalemate at the Allianz Arena on April 25, which means they enter the concluding leg virtually with a clean slate. Franziska Kett equalised for Bayern in the 69th minute after Ewa Pajor had put the Blaugrana ahead as early as the 8th minute.

But Kett was controversially sent off in the 79th for pulling Salma Paralluelo’s hair, and their head coach Jose Barcala was also shown a red card for advancing onto the pitch to protest the Kett ejection. Both of them will thus miss the second and decisive leg of the semi-final.

This gives Barca an edge of sorts, apart from the obvious home advantage as they go searching for a sixth successive Women's Champions League final berth. Bayern, on the other hand, have never reached the summit clash of the European competition and have already equalled their best display from 2020-21, when they lost to Chelsea in the semi-finals.

Related Content
Bayern's Luis Diaz runs with the ball watched by PSG's Marquinhos, left, during a Champions League semifinal, first leg, soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in Paris. - AP Photo
PSG 5-4 Bayern Munich Highlights, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Parisians Edge Past Bavarians As Goals Galore In Paris
Munich players celebrate winning the German championship after a German women's Bundesliga soccer match between 1.FC Union Berlin and Bayern Munich in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, April 22, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ebrahim Noroozi
Bayern Munich Vs Barcelona LIVE Streaming, UEFA Women’s Champions League: When, Where To Watch Semi-Final 1st Leg?
Arsenal face Lyon in the UWCL semi-final. - X/ ArsenalWFC
UEFA Women's Champions League 2025-26 Semi-Final Preview: Head-To-Head, Final Date, Venue – All You Need To Know
Bayern's Luis Diaz scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League quarterfinal first leg soccer match between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in Madrid, Spain, Tuesday, April 7, 2026. - AP Photo/Bernat Armangue
UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Semi-Finals: Which Teams Have Qualified And When Are The Matches?
Related Content

The winner of the tie will meet OL Lyonnes, who knocked out defending champions Arsenal, in the title round.

Barcelona Vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League Semi-Final: Live Streaming Info

Q

When will the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final be played?

A

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final will be played on Sunday, May 3, 2026 at 8pm IST.

Q

Where will the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final be played?

A

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final will be played at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain.

Q

Where will the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final be telecast and live streamed?

A

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich, UEFA Women's Champions League semi-final be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL Dispatch: CSK Complete Third League Double Over MI; Indian Premier League Playoff Dates To Be Confirmed

  2. India Squad For ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026: Who’s In, Who’s Out, And Why

  3. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  4. IPL 2026: BCCI Reprimands Kyle Jamieson For Giving A Send Off To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

  5. CSK Vs MI Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Indian Premier League Match 44

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs South Korea Live Score, Uber Cup Final: Jia Yi Fan/Zhang Shu Xian Face Baek Ha Na/Kim Hye Jeong | CHN 1-2 KOR

  4. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

  5. India Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: FRA Enter Maiden Final With Historic Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. ‘Picked Up Without Procedure’: Workers, Activists Protest Against ‘Illegal Arrests’ By Noida, Haryana Police

  2. Day In Pics: May 02, 2026

  3. INDIA Bloc Likely To Meet After Poll Results To Discuss Delimitation

  4. Delhi To See Extended Respite From Heatwave As IMD Forecasts Rain And Thunderstorms

  5. Kerala Assembly Elections 2026: Officials Deny Any Violation Of Rules At Strong Room Premises

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Oil Tanker Hijacked Off Yemen Coast, Headed Toward Somali Waters

  2. China Rejects U.S. Sanctions On Refineries Over Iran Oil Links

  3. Amnesty Shares Video Of UK Police Arresting Protesting Mannequin

  4. Trump Jokes US Navy Could “Take on Cuba” After Iran Mission

  5. In Photos: 45 Killed In South Africa As Bus Plunges From Bridge Into Ravine

Latest Stories

  1. IPL Dispatch: Delhi Capitals Pull Off 226 Heist; MS Dhoni And Rohit Sharma Headline MI Vs CSK Indian Classico

  2. Weekly Horoscope For May 3–9, 2026: Financial Gains And Emotional Shifts Likely For Cancer, Scorpio And Pisces

  3. Abuse, Underpaid, And Trapped: How Jharkhand’s Migrant Workers Flee Exploitation Only To Return Again

  4. MP Bargi Dam boat tragedy: Death toll rises to nine, six still missing

  5. Repolling Underway In Bengal’s South 24 Parganas After Malpractice Complaints

  6. Congress Attacks Centre Over Steep Commercial LPG Price Hike

  7. Jabalpur Cruise Tragedy: Latest In A Series of Mishaps At Tourist Hubs

  8. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign