KKR Vs DC Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About The Last League Match

While DC is virtually out of the tournament, KKR have a realistic chance of qualifying for IPL 2026 playoffs
KKR beat DC by 8 wickets in their last match of IPL 2026
The match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will cross swords with Delhi Capitals (DC) in the last league match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, May 23.
KKR are currently placed in the 6th spot in the points table with 13 points from the same number of matches and can get to a maximum of 15 points, which will be enough if both RR and PBKS lose their last matches.
The equation is such that if RR manage to beat MI in the day game on the same day, then their last game will be a dead rubber, but if PBKS win their final game by, let's say, one run, then KKR will have to beat DC by 52 runs or more to qualify.
The Knight Riders had a disastrous run in IPL 2026 after losing five straight matches at the start; however, they made a scintillating comeback in the second half and won six off their last seven matches.
KKR have been marred with injuries to their prime bowlers, which initially derailed their campaign, but the three-time champions have shown immense resilience to stay in the competition till the last day of the group stages on the back of their spinners and some scattered match-winning performances by Finn Allen and Cameron Green.
However, the injury ghost is still not leaving them as their in-form youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi has been ruled out of IPL 2026, while Varun Chakravarthy's availability is not certain.
On the other hand, for DC it's mostly a mathematical chance only because even if they win they can go to only 14 points and they have the worst net run-rate of the tournament which means that even if RR lose they cannot surpass them in terms of NRR as they are already on 14 points.
DC are coming off with back-to-back win in their last two matches and would want to end their campaign on a positive note.
IPL 2026 Updated Points Table After Match 67
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.783
|2
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.695
|3
|SunRisers Hyderabad (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|18
|0.524
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|13
|7
|6
|0
|14
|0.083
|5
|Punjab Kings
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.227
|6
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|13
|6
|6
|1
|13
|0.011
|7
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|6
|8
|0
|12
|-0.345
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|13
|6
|7
|0
|12
|-0.871
|9
|Mumbai Indians (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.51
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|4
|9
|0
|8
|-0.702
KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Match Details
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Date: Sunday, May 24, 2026
Time: 7:30 PM IST
Captains: Ajinkya Rahane (KKR), Axar Patel (DC)
On-field Umpires: Saiyed Khalid, Swaroopanand Kannur
Third Umpire: Sam Nogajski
Current Standings: KKR – 6th, DC – 8th
KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 36
KKR: 20
DC: 15
No Result: 1
KKR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Squads
KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Finn Allen, Tejasvi Singh, Tim Seifert, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Cameron Green, Sarthak Ranjan, Daksh Kamra, Navdeep Saini, Vaibhav Arora, Umran Malik, Matheesha Pathirana, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Chakaravarthy and Prashant Solanki,
DC: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Pathum Nissanka, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel, Sameer Rizvi, Nitish Rana, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Vipraj Nigam, T Natarajan, Mitchell Starc, Lungi Ngidi, Kyle Jamieson, Dushmantha Chameera, Auqib Nabi, Karun Nair, Ashutosh Sharma, Sahil Parakh, Prithvi Shaw, Tripurana Vijay, Rehan Ahmed and Ajay Mandal.
When and where will the match between KKR and DC be played?
The match 70 between KKR and DC will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday, May 24.
Where can we watch the KKR vs DC match of IPL 2026?
The match between KKR and DC will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.