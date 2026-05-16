KKR Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026: All You Need To Know About Today's Indian Premier League Match 60

Summary of this article
KKR and GT will lock horns in match 60 of IPL 2026 at the Eden Gardens
If KKR lose this match, they'll be eliminated from the competition
GT have won all of their last five match in IPL 2026
As playoffs race intensifies, Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR) will take on an in-form Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 60 of the Indian Premier League at the iconic Eden Gardens on Saturday, May 16.
KKR are tottering at the 8th spot in the points table with 9 points from 4 wins and six losses in 11 matches played so far. They still have an outside chance of making it into the top four, but to do so, they'll have to win their remaining three matches, reach 15 points, and hope for other results to go their way.
KKR made a spirited comeback in the tournament by winning their four matches on the trot after remaining winless in their first six matches, but the loss against RCB in the last match dented their hopes of scripting a memorable resurgence. They can still qualify for the playoffs, but the chances of it happening look quite slim.
On the other hand, GT are on a roll, winning their last five successive matches that catapulted them to the second spot with 16 points from 12 matches. They and table-toppers RCB have the same number of points, with only the net run-rate separating the two.
If they win today, they not only reach the summit of the points table but will also book a berth in the playoffs. GT's biggest strength in the tournament so far has been their dangerous pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammad Siraj, who have picked consistent wickets in the tournament so far, while Rashid Khan has also been difficult to get past in the middle overs.
On the batting front, the opening pair of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have churned out consistent runs at the top to give them a solid start in the majority of matches.
KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Match Details
KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Head-To-Head
Matches: 6
GT: 4
KKR: 1
No Result: 1
KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Varun Chakaravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra
Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar
Where will today's match between KKR and GT be played?
The match 60 of IPL 2026 between KKR and GT will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
What is the current standing of KKR and GT in IPL 2026?
While GT is placed at the 2nd position, KKR is languishing at the 8th spot in the points table.