KKR Vs GT Hourly Weather, IPL 2026: Will Rain Play A Spoilsport During Today's Match In Kolkata?

Umpires and groundsmen inspects the field after a spell of rain before the start of Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya

Umpires and groundsmen inspects the field after a spell of rain before the start of Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya