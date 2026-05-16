KKR Vs GT Hourly Weather, IPL 2026: Will Rain Play A Spoilsport During Today's Match In Kolkata?

KKR vs GT IPL 2026 match could face rain interruptions in Kolkata. Check Eden Gardens hourly weather forecast, rain chances, pitch conditions, and match details

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Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders
Umpires and groundsmen inspects the field after a spell of rain before the start of Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Kolkata is expected to witness cloudy conditions with a 25-40% chance of rain during the match

  • Gujarat Titans have won five consecutive matches heading into the clash against KKR

  • KKR must win to keep their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive

Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans are set for a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 clash at Eden Gardens on Saturday, but weather could emerge as a major talking point during the high-stakes encounter.

KKR are currently fighting to stay alive in the playoff race after managing only four wins from 11 matches, while Gujarat Titans sit comfortably in the top two with 16 points and are closing in on qualification. The pressure is significantly higher on Ajinkya Rahane’s side, especially after their recent defeat against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Gujarat Titans enter the contest with strong momentum, powered by consistent performances from Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, and Kagiso Rabada. GT have won five consecutive matches and defeated KKR earlier this season in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, Kolkata are under a lot of pressure as a loss today would be enough to eliminate them from the tournament. Eden Gardens has generally produced high-scoring contests this season, although overcast conditions could bring seamers into play early in the innings.

Rain has frequently interrupted matches across India in the final stages of IPL 2026, and Kolkata is also expected to witness cloudy skies throughout the evening.

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Also Check: KKR Vs GT Match Facts, IPL 2026

KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast

Kolkata is expected to remain cloudy during the evening with temperatures hovering between 29°C and 31°C at match time. Weather forecasts predict a 25-40% chance of light rain between 7 PM and 10 PM IST, while humidity levels could stay above 75%.

KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast
KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Hourly Weather Forecast Photo: Accuweather
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Winds are expected to remain moderate, but dew formation later in the night may affect bowlers during the second innings. Despite rain threats, current forecasts still indicate a strong possibility of a full match taking place at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Also Check: KKR Vs GT Match Prediction

KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane(c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi(w), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Varun Chakaravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Glenn Phillips, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Anuj Rawat, Kumar Kushagra, Shahrukh Khan, Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Connor Esterhuizen, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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