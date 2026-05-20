KKR Vs MI Hourly Weather, IPL 2026: Will Rain Play Spoilsport During Today's Indian Premier League Match In Kolkata?

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

KKR Vs MI, IPL 2026: Check today's hourly weather update for the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians match in the Indian Premier League

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders Match 2 photo gallery-Hardik Pandya
Summary of this article

  • KKR take on MI in a must-win clash for the home team today

  • Kolkata must beat Mumbai or else it would be curtains for them in this campaign

  • Today's weather has predicted slight chance of rain

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will have 'win or bust' mantra on their minds when they take on already-eliminated Mumbai Indians (MI) in their bid to keep their play-off hopes alive at Eden Gardens, on Wednesday, May 20. A defeat would bring curtains to their campaign and mark a back-to-back disappointment for KKR franchise under Ajinkya Rahane.

However, a win would not guarantee KKR a play-off spot. Their chances were hampered by RR's victory over LSG and now must depend on other results to go their way.

KKR must hope LSG beat PBKS on Saturday. If Shreyas Iyer-led side win, then Kolkata's final league game against DC would become irrelevant.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad are through to the play-offs, while LSG and MI are out. It's a four-horse race now between KKR, DC, PBKS and RR for the fourth and final spot in the play-offs.

As for Mumbai Indians, they would have nothing but pride at stake. Jasprit Bumrah led his side out in their previous game and it remains to be seen whether the management stick with the pacer or decide to rotate.

Related Content
(KKR) will cross swords against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19. - (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Kolkata Knight Riders' Kartik Tyagi celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. - | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen reacts after failing to play a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi. - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
DC will be up against KKR in match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8. - | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav

KKR vs MI, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head Record

  • Matches played: 36

  • KKR won: 11

  • MI won: 25

KKR vs MI, IPL 2026: Kolkata's Hourly Weather

Kolkata
Kolkata Hourly Weather Photo: AccuWeather
info_icon

As per AccuWeather, there is a slight chance of rain in the evening period with 51% chance. Temperatures could vary from 34 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius.

KKR vs MI, IPL 2026: Squads

KKR: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Dubey, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Varun Chakaravarthy, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Daksh Kamra

MI: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, AM Ghazanfar, Raghu Sharma, Mayank Rawat, Robin Minz, Shardul Thakur, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Keshav Maharaj, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Danish Malewar, Mohammed Salahuddin Izhar, Hardik Pandya, Krish Bhagat

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories