IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 51

Summary of this article
Allen’s 47-ball century against DC rushed KKR to their fourth straight win in IPL 2026
Ajinkya Rahane-led side have now won four on the trot
DC's chances of qualifying for the playoffs have taken a hit
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen registered his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century on Friday, May 8 against Delhi Capitals (DC) as the former champions clinched a vital eight-wicket win.
KKR's fortunes have turned upside down, given their horrible start to the season where they lost the first six games. However, Ajinkya Rahane-led side have won four on the trot, to lift them seventh in the IPL 2026 points table.
Chasing a mediocre score of 143 for victory, KKR lost Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi inside the powerplay but Allen and Cameron Green took their side to victory. The Kiwi raced to a 32-ball fifty before hammering a 47-ball hundred.
The win ensured KKR have now amassed nine points from 10 games and in need of two more wins to make their way into the top four. The Knight Riders have four games left in the group phase.
IPL 2026 Points Table after DC vs KKR
|Rank
|Team
|Matches
|Win
|Loss
|NR
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|11
|7
|4
|0
|14
|0.737
|2
|Punjab Kings
|10
|6
|3
|1
|13
|0.571
|3
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|1.234
|4
|Rajasthan Royals
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|0.51
|5
|Gujarat Titans
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|-0.147
|6
|Chennai Super Kings
|10
|5
|5
|0
|10
|0.151
|7
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|10
|4
|5
|1
|9
|-0.169
|8
|Delhi Capitals
|11
|4
|7
|0
|8
|-1.154
|9
|Mumbai Indians
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-0.649
|10
|Lucknow Super Giants
|10
|3
|7
|0
|6
|-0.934
What Unfolded During DC vs KKR?
KKR captain Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl first. After a 49-run stand between Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul, DC's innings stumbled as they garnered 89 runs for the loss of five wickets.
Kolkata spinners Varun Chakravarthy (0/28) and Sunil Narine (1/17) were crucial in applying the brakes on the DC batters. However, Ashutosh Sharma (39 in 28 balls) played a handy knock down the order to take his side to 142/8 in 20 overs.
In reply, KKR lost early wickets but a 116-run stand between Allen and Cameron Green (33 not out in 27 balls) saw them win the IPL 2026 match by eight-wickets.
“I’ve been working on having more strings in my bow,” Allen said after the match. “I’ve got a few starts, frustrating not to carry on. Nice to have some personal success. Sometimes being left out changes your perspective. Allows time for mental refresh. I was putting too much pressure on myself.”
The result is a vital one for Kolkata as the next four wins could give them 17 points which could see them seal the playoff spot. Kolkata's next fixtures are against RCB, GT, MI and DC again. However, they cannot afford to lose these matches as it could jeopardize their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.