IPL 2026 Points Table: Favourites For Playoffs, Who Can Qualify - Check Latest Standings After Match 51

In match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2026, Kolkata Knight Riders inflicted a defeat to Delhi Capitals as IPL 2026 points table made an interesting look, with Ajinkya Rahane-led side in pole position to grab the playoff spot

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
Kolkata Knight Riders Finn Allen IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen reacts after failing to play a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Allen’s 47-ball century against DC rushed KKR to their fourth straight win in IPL 2026

  • Ajinkya Rahane-led side have now won four on the trot

  • DC's chances of qualifying for the playoffs have taken a hit

Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen registered his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century on Friday, May 8 against Delhi Capitals (DC) as the former champions clinched a vital eight-wicket win.

KKR's fortunes have turned upside down, given their horrible start to the season where they lost the first six games. However, Ajinkya Rahane-led side have won four on the trot, to lift them seventh in the IPL 2026 points table.

Chasing a mediocre score of 143 for victory, KKR lost Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi inside the powerplay but Allen and Cameron Green took their side to victory. The Kiwi raced to a 32-ball fifty before hammering a 47-ball hundred.

The win ensured KKR have now amassed nine points from 10 games and in need of two more wins to make their way into the top four. The Knight Riders have four games left in the group phase.

IPL 2026 Points Table after DC vs KKR

RankTeamMatchesWinLossNRPointsNRR
1Sunrisers Hyderabad11740140.737
2Punjab Kings10631130.571
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru10640121.234
4Rajasthan Royals10640120.51
5Gujarat Titans1064012-0.147
6Chennai Super Kings10550100.151
7Kolkata Knight Riders104519-0.169
8Delhi Capitals114708-1.154
9Mumbai Indians103706-0.649
10Lucknow Super Giants103706-0.934

What Unfolded During DC vs KKR?

KKR captain Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl first. After a 49-run stand between Pathum Nissanka and KL Rahul, DC's innings stumbled as they garnered 89 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Related Content
Kolkata Knight Riders' Finn Allen plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in New Delhi, India, Friday, May 8, 2026. - APN Photo/Manish Swarup
DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Finn Allen’s 49-Ball Century Powers KKR To Fourth Straight Win
Kolkata Knight Riders will be slightly ahead of Delhi Capitals in match 51 of IPL 2026. - (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)
DC Vs KKR Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match
DC will be up against KKR in match 51 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday, May 8. - | Photo: AP/Surjeet Yadav
DC Vs KKR LIVE Streaming, IPL 2026: When And Where To Watch Today's Match; Check Hourly Weather Forecast
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh reacts after hitting the winning runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match against Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, India. - | Photo: AP/Bikas Das
Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2026: Rinku Stars As KKR Notch Up First Win, Beat RR By 4 Wickets
Related Content

Kolkata spinners Varun Chakravarthy (0/28) and Sunil Narine (1/17) were crucial in applying the brakes on the DC batters. However, Ashutosh Sharma (39 in 28 balls) played a handy knock down the order to take his side to 142/8 in 20 overs.

In reply, KKR lost early wickets but a 116-run stand between Allen and Cameron Green (33 not out in 27 balls) saw them win the IPL 2026 match by eight-wickets.

“I’ve been working on having more strings in my bow,” Allen said after the match. “I’ve got a few starts, frustrating not to carry on. Nice to have some personal success. Sometimes being left out changes your perspective. Allows time for mental refresh. I was putting too much pressure on myself.”

The result is a vital one for Kolkata as the next four wins could give them 17 points which could see them seal the playoff spot. Kolkata's next fixtures are against RCB, GT, MI and DC again. However, they cannot afford to lose these matches as it could jeopardize their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Finn Allen’s 49-Ball Century Powers KKR To Fourth Straight Win

  2. DC Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Six Storm In Delhi As Finn Allen Unleashes Mayhem With 49-Ball Century

  3. RR Vs GT Preview, IPL 2026: Rampaging Titans Take On Faltering Royals In A High-Voltage Mid-Table Clash

  4. IPL Honey Trap Alert: Alarmed BCCI Issues Stern Warning To Teams – Here’s What We Know

  5. MS Dhoni Tops Taxpayer List As IT Collects INR 20,000 Crore In Bihar And Jharkhand

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. French Open 2026 Prize Money Row: Why Sinner, Sabalenka And Top Tennis Players Are Raising Concerns - Explained

  2. French Open Prize Money Row: Aryna Sabalenka Calls For Boycott If Players Don't Get Bigger Revenues' Cut

  3. Sinner Vs Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Crushes German To Claim 5th Consecutive Masters 1000 Event

  4. Jannik Sinner vs Alexander Zverev Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Reigns Supreme In Spanish Capital

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Zverev, Madrid Open 2026 Final: Italian Claims Record 5th Straight Masters 1000 Title

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs France Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Final: CHN Seal 12th Title Win With 3-1 Victory In Summit Clash

  4. China Vs South Korea Highlights, Uber Cup Final: An Se Young And Co. Defeat CHN 3-1 To Win Title

  5. China Vs Denmark Highlights, Thomas Cup 2026 Semi-final Updates: CHN Secure Final Entry With Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Race To Be Kerala CM:  Power Struggle Heats Up Between Satheesan, Venugopal Camps

  2. West Bengal Assembly Dissolved, Mamata Banerjee’s Tenure As CM Comes To An End

  3. Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

  4. Day In Pics: May 07, 2026

  5. Nashik TCS Harassment Case Accused Nida Khan Arrested In Maharashtra

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. Hantavirus Outbreak On Luxury Cruise Ship: 2 Indian Crew Members Onboard

  2. US Court Blocks Trump’s Global Tariffs, Rules President Overstepped Authority

  3. Former Chinese Defence Ministers Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu Sentenced To Death

  4. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  5. China Says US Ties 'Stable' Despite Tensions Ahead of Trump’s Beijing Visit

Latest Stories

  1. Race To Be Kerala CM:  Power Struggle Heats Up Between Satheesan, Venugopal Camps

  2. Car with Fake Number Plate Used To Block BJP Adhikari's Aide Before Fatal Shooting

  3. BAN Vs PAK Highlights, 1st Test Day 1: Najmul Shanto, Mominul Haque's Gritty Knocks Guide Hosts To 301/4 At Stumps

  4. ECB To Interview Shortlisted Candidates For England's National Selector Role

  5. BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Aide Shot Dead In Bengal's Madhyamgram

  6. Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Likely To Be Inducted In Bihar Cabinet Expansion

  7. Chandranath Rath Murder: West Bengal Police Probe Killing Of Suvendu Adhikari’s Aide

  8. Tamil Nadu Polls: DMK, AIADMK Discuss Backup Plan If Vijay’s TVK Misses Majority