KKR Vs MI, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets as Manish Pandey's steady innings kept KKR in reach of qualifying for the play-offs

SRH Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Is Manish Pandey Playing Todays Indian Premier League 2026 Match?
Summary of this article

  • KKR beat MI by four wickets to stay alive in the IPL 2026 playoffs

  • Ajinkya Rahane-led side must hope that PBKS lose to LSG

  • MI have now lost nine games in this IPL

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kept their slim hopes of qualifying for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 play-offs alive with a four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday, May 20 at the Eden Gardens.

Chasing 148 for victory, Ajinkya Rahane-led side needed to win to keep themselves in contention for the play-offs and did successfully so. Manish Pandey (45) and Rovman Powell (40) did bulk of the scoring as the hosts reached 148-6 for their sixth win in the last seven games to move to sixth place.

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Kolkata Knight Riders' Manish Pandey plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians, in Kolkata. - AP
(KKR) will cross swords against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19. - (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Kolkata Knight Riders' Kartik Tyagi celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. - | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
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Batting first, MI slipped to 41/4 inside the powerplay before Corbin Bosch’s quickfire 32 not out off 18 balls lifted them to 147-8.

Captain Hardik Pandya made 26 in his return game from injury before he was clean bowled by Sunil Narine, who returned with impressive figures of 1-13 off his four overs.

KKR's million-dollar signing Cameron Green (2-23) and Saurabh Dubey (2-34) had MI reeling within the first six overs, and the innings couldn’t gain momentum even after rain interrupted the play for almost an hour.

MI remained ninth and will round off their season with the last league game against Rajasthan Royals at home.

RR could seal the final play-off spot if they beat Mumbai. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the play-offs.

Manish Pandey - Player of the Match

Veteran Manish Pandey was adjudged as the 'POTM' for the KKR vs MI, IPL 2026 match on Wednesday. Pandey scored a 33-ball 45 that included six fours as it was his innings that helped KKR remain steady in the run-chase. When KKR were struggling at 48/2 in the first six overs, it was Pandey and Rovman Powell (40) who pulled their side up.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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