KKR Vs MI, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Clash

KKR beat MI by four wickets to stay alive in the IPL 2026 playoffs
Ajinkya Rahane-led side must hope that PBKS lose to LSG
MI have now lost nine games in this IPL
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) kept their slim hopes of qualifying for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 play-offs alive with a four-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday, May 20 at the Eden Gardens.
Chasing 148 for victory, Ajinkya Rahane-led side needed to win to keep themselves in contention for the play-offs and did successfully so. Manish Pandey (45) and Rovman Powell (40) did bulk of the scoring as the hosts reached 148-6 for their sixth win in the last seven games to move to sixth place.
Batting first, MI slipped to 41/4 inside the powerplay before Corbin Bosch’s quickfire 32 not out off 18 balls lifted them to 147-8.
Captain Hardik Pandya made 26 in his return game from injury before he was clean bowled by Sunil Narine, who returned with impressive figures of 1-13 off his four overs.
KKR's million-dollar signing Cameron Green (2-23) and Saurabh Dubey (2-34) had MI reeling within the first six overs, and the innings couldn’t gain momentum even after rain interrupted the play for almost an hour.
MI remained ninth and will round off their season with the last league game against Rajasthan Royals at home.
RR could seal the final play-off spot if they beat Mumbai. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad have already qualified for the play-offs.
Manish Pandey - Player of the Match
Veteran Manish Pandey was adjudged as the 'POTM' for the KKR vs MI, IPL 2026 match on Wednesday. Pandey scored a 33-ball 45 that included six fours as it was his innings that helped KKR remain steady in the run-chase. When KKR were struggling at 48/2 in the first six overs, it was Pandey and Rovman Powell (40) who pulled their side up.