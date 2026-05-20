KKR Vs MI Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In Kolkata?

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Kolkata Knight Riders face Mumbai Indians in a crucial IPL 2026 clash at the Eden Gardens as play-off pressure mounts. Here’s match preview, predicted XIs, and prediction

GT vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 25 T20 cricket match-Ajinkya Rahane
Summary of this article

  • Kolkata Knight Riders take on Mumbai Indians in a must-win game for the hosts

  • KKR must beat MI tonight and hope LSG do them a favour by beating PBKS

  • Ajinkya Rahane-led side have another league game left, against DC

Kolkata Knight Riders take center stage at the iconic Eden Gardens in match no. 65 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as they entertain Mumbai Indians in a must-win game on Wednesday, May 20.

KKR are still contention for the play-offs, with the slightest of margins, and need to beat MI if they are to stand a chance of grabbing the final play-off spot. KKR's final league game is against DC but they must beat Mumbai and must hope that Punjab Kings also lose their game to Lucknow Super Giants.

MI, on the other hand, will look to rest their star players and test their bench strength. Reportedly, Hardik Pandya could make a comeback for this match and it will be interesting to see how the five-time IPL champions line-up for the big clash tonight.

KKR vs MI, IPL 2026: H2H

Matches Played: 36

KKR won: 11

MI won: 25

KKR vs MI, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani
 
Impact Player: Finn Allen

Mumbai Indians

Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma

Related Content
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, second left, shake hands with Kolkata Knight Riders' Kartik Tyagi after won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. - | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
(KKR) will cross swords against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 28 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, April 19. - (AP Photo/Bikas Das)
Kolkata Knight Riders' Kartik Tyagi celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Jacob Bethell during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Raipur, India. - | Photo: AP/Abhijit Addya
Phil Salt in action for RCB against MI in IPL 2026 clash at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. - IPL/X

Impact Player: Rohit Sharma

KKR vs MI, IPL 2026: Match Prediction

As per Google, KKR have 46% chance of winning tonight's fixture in Kolkata with MI given 54% chance of registering a victory at Eden Gardens. Rohit Sharma loves playing against KKR, where he has scored 1045 runs at a strike rate of 131.44.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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