KKR Vs MI Match Prediction, IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today's Indian Premier League Match In Kolkata?

Kolkata Knight Riders take on Mumbai Indians in a must-win game for the hosts
KKR must beat MI tonight and hope LSG do them a favour by beating PBKS
Ajinkya Rahane-led side have another league game left, against DC
Kolkata Knight Riders take center stage at the iconic Eden Gardens in match no. 65 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as they entertain Mumbai Indians in a must-win game on Wednesday, May 20.
KKR are still contention for the play-offs, with the slightest of margins, and need to beat MI if they are to stand a chance of grabbing the final play-off spot. KKR's final league game is against DC but they must beat Mumbai and must hope that Punjab Kings also lose their game to Lucknow Super Giants.
MI, on the other hand, will look to rest their star players and test their bench strength. Reportedly, Hardik Pandya could make a comeback for this match and it will be interesting to see how the five-time IPL champions line-up for the big clash tonight.
KKR vs MI, IPL 2026: H2H
Matches Played: 36
KKR won: 11
MI won: 25
KKR vs MI, IPL 2026: Predicted XIs
Kolkata Knight Riders
Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakaravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani
Impact Player: Finn Allen
Mumbai Indians
Ryan Rickelton (wk), Naman Dhir, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, Hardik Pandya (c), Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, AM Ghazanfar, Jasprit Bumrah, Raghu Sharma
Impact Player: Rohit Sharma
KKR vs MI, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
As per Google, KKR have 46% chance of winning tonight's fixture in Kolkata with MI given 54% chance of registering a victory at Eden Gardens. Rohit Sharma loves playing against KKR, where he has scored 1045 runs at a strike rate of 131.44.