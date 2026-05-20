Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vs Chris Gayle: RR Teen Star Six Sixes Shy Of West Indies Great’s IPL Record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is just six sixes away from breaking Chris Gayle’s record of 59 for the most sixes in a single Indian Premier League
The 15-year-old hammered 93 off 38 balls as Rajasthan Royals chased down 221 against Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur
Sooryavanshi has also become the Indian batter with the most sixes in one IPL season, with RR to face Mumbai Indians in their final league-stage match
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is lighting up IPL 2026 with his fearless hitting. At just 15, the Rajasthan Royals opener stands on the brink of breaking one of the tournament’s most famous records, the most sixes in a single season, currently owned by Chris Gayle.
The teenage opener has already smashed 53 sixes this season, leaving him just six short of Gayle’s iconic 59 from the 2012 edition.
His latest fireworks came during Rajasthan Royals’ chase against Lucknow Super Giants at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, where the teenage opener once again tore into the bowling attack.
Pursuing a massive 221-run target, Rajasthan stayed alive in the contest thanks to a fearless batting display led by Sooryavanshi, who hammered 93 off just 38 balls.
His innings featured 10 sixes and left the crowd stunned as Rajasthan Royals defeated Lucknow Super Giants by seven wickets.
The 15-year-old brought up his 50th six of the tournament with a towering pull over deep mid-wicket off Prince Yadav in the 11th over. By the time he departed, he had added three more to reach 53, moving past Andre Russell’s tally of 52 from 2019.
Only Gayle’s 59 now stands above him on the all-time single-season list.
He went past Abhishek Sharma’s previous record of 42 sixes, set in 2024, and has already taken his tally to 53. With one league-stage match still left for Rajasthan Royals, the teenager could push that mark even higher.
Rajasthan’s batting approach this season has reflected his aggression. The franchise have struck 60 sixes inside the powerplay alone, the most by any team in an IPL edition.
Sooryavanshi has contributed 37 of them himself, a staggering number that no batter has come close to matching in the first six overs of a single season.
The win over Lucknow also saw Rajasthan create another major milestone. It was their fourth successful chase of a target above 220 in IPL history, making them the first team in the tournament to achieve that feat.
Across all T20 cricket, only a handful of teams have managed three such chases, but Rajasthan have now set a new benchmark with four.
Sooryavanshi’s partnership with Dhruv Jurel has been another standout feature of the campaign. The pair have now shared three century stands this season, becoming the first duo from Rajasthan Royals to record three 100-plus partnerships in a single IPL edition.
Rajasthan Royals will next take on Mumbai Indians in Match 69, which will be their final league-stage fixture of Indian Premier League.
If Rajasthan Royals secure a playoff spot, Sooryavanshi will have additional matches to chase down Chris Gayle’s long-standing record of 59 sixes in a single IPL season.
Most Sixes In An IPL Season
Chris Gayle - 59 (2012)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi - 53* (2026)
Andre Russell - 52 (2019)
Chris Gayle - 51 (2013)
Jos Buttler - 45 (2022)