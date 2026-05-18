Most Sixes By An Indian In One IPL Season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi At Top; See Full List

Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed his way to 43 sixes in IPL 2026, overtaking Abhishek Sharma and climbing into the all-time six-hitting charts

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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Most Sixes by an Indian in one IPL season full list update
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck 46 off 21 balls in IPL 2026 Match 62 against Delhi Capitals

  • His knock included five boundaries and two sixes, taking his season tally to 43 maximums

  • He holds the record for most sixes in a single IPL season by an Indian, surpassing Abhishek Sharma

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed yet another Indian Premier League record after a spirited 46-run knock during the IPL 2026 Match 62 against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Sunday.

Sooryavanshi’s knock of 46 off 21 balls contained five boundaries and two maximums, taking his tally of sixes this season to 43. The 15-year-old has now become the Indian batter to hit the most sixes in a single IPL season, overtaking the previous record held by Abhishek Sharma.

See the full list below:

  • 43 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)

  • 42 - Abhishek Sharma (2024)

  • 39 - Shreyas Iyer (2025)

  • 38 - Virat Kohli (2016, 2024)

  • 38 - Suryakumar Yadav (2025)

Despite topping the chart above, Sooryavanshi is still some way off Chris Gayle’s overall record of 59 sixes in IPL 2012. In fact, the West Indian power hitter appears thrice in the top five list, with 51 and 44 sixes in 2013 and 2011, respectively.

See the full list below:

  • 59 - Chris Gayle (2012)

  • 52 - Andre Russell (2019)

  • 51 - Chris Gayle (2013)

  • 45 - Jos Buttler (2022)

  • 44 - Chris Gayle (2011)

  • 43 - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (2026)

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Sooryavanshi’s stats belie the fact that he is just 15 years old. Since making his much-publicised debut last year, the Bihar batter has made 19 appearances for RR, scoring 738 runs, which include 67 sixes.

He also has two stunning centuries to his name – a 35-ball century against Gujarat Titans (GT), and a 36-ball hundred against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The second knock featured 12 sixes, the most hit by an Indian in a single IPL innings.

Sooryavanshi will look to add to his IPL 2026 sixes tally when RR take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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