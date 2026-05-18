Most Sixes By An Indian In One IPL Season: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi At Top; See Full List

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi, India, Sunday, May 17, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup