IPL 2026: BCCI Reprimands Kyle Jamieson For Giving A Send Off To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Delhi Capitals' Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India. | Photo: AP

Delhi Capitals' Kyle Jamieson celebrates the wicket of Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with teammates during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, India. | Photo: AP