'Busy Breaking Oppn Parties, Evil Designs Will Not Succeed': Congress Slams Shah

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Never before has anybody tried to engineer a two-third majority for his party in the Lok Sabha as the Union Home Minister is desperately doing these days in the run-up to the Monsoon Session of Parliament." "The self-styled Chanakya had been humiliated on April 17 2026 when the NDA could not get the requisite two-third majority and the dangerous Constitution Amendment Bill dealing with delimitation had been rejected by a convincing margin," Ramesh said.