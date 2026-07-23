Delhi Metro Shuts 16 Stations As Crowd Grows At Cockroach Janta Party Protest

Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House and other key stations remain closed due to security concerns.

Commuters gather outside gate no. 4 of the Mandi House metro station as it is being closed due to security reasons, in New Delhi. Sixteen Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, were closed amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali