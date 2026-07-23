Delhi Metro Shuts 16 Stations As Crowd Grows At Cockroach Janta Party Protest

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Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House and other key stations remain closed due to security concerns.

16 Delhi Metro stations closed due to security reasons
Commuters gather outside gate no. 4 of the Mandi House metro station as it is being closed due to security reasons, in New Delhi. Sixteen Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, were closed amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar. | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Summary of this article

  • Sixteen Delhi Metro stations were closed on Thursday morning until further notice because of security reasons amid the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

  • The affected stations include Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO, Khan Market, Patel Chowk, Janpath and Lok Kalyan Marg, among others.

  • The DMRC said interchange facilities will continue to operate at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat despite the station closures.

Sixteen Delhi Metro stations, including Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat, Mandi House, ITO and Khan Market, were closed on Thursday morning till further instructions due to security reasons, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said.

The development comes as the crowd swelled at the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar.

However, interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations.

"Lok Kalyan Marg, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, Barakhamba Road, Supreme Court, Seva Teerth, Janpath, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, ITO, Delhi Gate, Indraprastha, Khan Market, Jor Bagh and Shivaji Stadium metro stations have been closed till further instructions," the DMRC said in a post on X. 

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