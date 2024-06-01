  1. HOME
  2. Topic
  3. kyle jamieson
images

Name: Kyle Jamieson

Born: December 30, 1994, in Auckland

Kyle Jamieson is a cricketer from New Zealand. He marked his international debut for the New Zealand cricket team in February 2020 against India. In May 2020, New Zealand Cricket honored him with a central contract for the 2020–21 season. Jamieson played a pivotal role in the New Zealand squad's triumph in the 2019–2021 ICC World Test Championship, notably claiming 5 wickets in the opening innings during the final match. Kyle also played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League.

Despite his cricketing prowess, during his younger years, he also showcased his skills on the basketball court, serving as a point guard in the New Zealand Breakers academy. However, faced with a crucial decision between the two sports, Jamieson ultimately opted to pursue cricket, drawn to the art of fast bowling where he excelled.

Jamieson, a right-arm fast-medium bowler and valuable lower-order batsman holds the distinction of being the tallest person to ever represent New Zealand in international cricket, standing at six feet eight inches tall. Initially recognized as a batting all-rounder, his journey took a turn towards bowling in 2012, guided by the expertise of Dayle Hadlee, the bowling coach and brother of Richard Hadlee.

He marked his Twenty20 debut for Canterbury on December 4, 2016, during the 2016–17 Super Smash season. In June 2018, he secured a contract with Canterbury for the 2018–19 season. On January 1, 2019, during the clash between Auckland Aces and Canterbury Kings in the 2018–19 Super Smash tournament, Jamieson achieved a remarkable feat. He recorded the most outstanding bowling figures by a bowler in a T20 match in New Zealand and ranked third globally. His exceptional performance saw him claim six wickets for a mere seven runs from his allotted four overs. Additionally, he emerged as the top wicket-taker in the 2018–19 Super Smash season, securing 22 dismissals across ten matches.

In December 2019, Jamieson joined New Zealand's Test squad for their series against Australia, although he didn't get a chance to play. Then, in January 2020, he earned a spot in New Zealand's One Day International (ODI) squad for their series against India.

His ODI debut came on 8 February 2020 against India, where he was awarded the player of the match title. Subsequently, Jamieson debuted in Test cricket for New Zealand against India on 21 February 2020. In the following match, he achieved his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

During the 2020–21 Plunket Shield season's second round of matches in October 2020, Jamieson achieved a hat-trick against Central Districts. The following month, he earned a spot in New Zealand's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the series against the West Indies. His T20I debut for New Zealand came on 27 November 2020, against the West Indies.

In January 2021, Jamieson delivered his career-best performance in a Test match, claiming figures of 11 for 117 in the second Test against Pakistan. February 2021 saw him being acquired by the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the IPL auction for the 2021 Indian Premier League season.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 ICC World Test Championship Final in June 2021, Surrey County Cricket Club enlisted Jamieson to play matches for them. Notably, in the said final, he was honored as the man of the match for his seven-wicket haul, which included a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

August 2021 saw Jamieson's inclusion in New Zealand's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He capped off his achievements by being named in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year for 2021 during the annual ICC Awards ceremony in January 2022.

Advertisement

Related Stories

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 3rd T20I Live Scores And Updates: England Women Opt To Bowl First Against New Zealand
  2. MI New York Vs Texas Super Kings, MCL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MINY Vs TSK Match
  3. James Anderson Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar ‘Best Batter’ To Bowl To, Says England Legend
  4. Siechem Madurai Panthers vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Live Streaming TNPL 2024: When, Where To Watch
  5. James Anderson Against India - Top Six Moments
Football News
  1. English Premier League: Manchester United Confirm Van Nistelrooy Appointment As Ten Hag Assistant
  2. URU Vs COL, Copa America 2024: Suarez Slams 'Ugly' Colombia Celebrations As Violence Mars Uruguay Defeat
  3. Canada Vs Uruguay Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America 2024 Third-Place Match Live On TV And Online In India
  4. Argentina Vs Colombia, Copa America 2024 Final: A Look At All The Players And Their Clubs Before Title Showdown
  5. ENG Vs NED: Virgil Van Dijk To Consider Netherlands, Liverpool Future After UEFA Euro 2024 Heartbreak
Tennis News
  1. Paolini Vs Vekic, Wimbledon 2024: Italian Beats Croatian In Record-Breaking Semi-final - Data Debrief
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Lorenzo Musetti Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Gentlemen’s Singles Semi-Final Match
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Daniil Medvedev, SF 1 Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Ash Barty's Exhibition Doubles Match Rasies Questions - Is She Coming Back?
  5. Wimbledon 2024, Quarter-Final: Elena Rybakina Defeats Elina Svitolina To Reach Semis - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. In Viral Video, SpiceJet Staff Arrested For Slapping CISF Officer; Airline Accuses Man of Sexual Harassment
  2. Gujarat: Stampede-Like Situation As Hundreds Turn Up For 10 Job Vacancies | Watch
  3. Uttarakhand's Ecosystem at Risk - Floods and Forest Fires
  4. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  5. Kejriwal In Custody: SC Judgement On ED Arrest Tomorrow
Entertainment News
  1. Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat
  2. Priyanka Chopra Greets Paps With Namaste As She Arrives In Mumbai With Nick Jonas Ahead Of Anant-Radhika's Wedding
  3. 'Sarfira' Vs 'Indian 2' Box Office Prediction: Which Film Will Get The Biggest Opening?
  4. 'The Boys Season 4' Episode 7: Here's When And Where To Watch The New Episode Of The Superhero Series
  5. Throwback Thursday: Here's Why Ali Fazal Slipped Into Depression After Playing Joy Lobo In '3 Idiots'
US News
  1. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  2. What Will Be The New Costco Membership Fee For Customers In US And Canada?
  3. TikTok Video Unveils Funyuns Empty Bag Scam, Sparks Outrage On Internet
  4. Celebrate Slurpee Day: 7-Eleven Is Giving Away Free Slurpees And More Sweet Deals For Their 97th Birthday On July 11!
  5. ‘Was He Tired? Yes. A Cold? Maybe’: Supporter George Clooney Urges Joe Biden To Quit
World News
  1. As Tensions Rise, South Korea To Deploy Laser Weapons To Intercept North Korean Drones
  2. Baba Vanga Predictions List: End Of The World To Begin In 2025 And End By...?
  3. Kenya President Ruto Fires 21 Cabinet Ministers Weeks After Deadly Protests Over Finance Bill | Full List
  4. Joe Biden Is Limping To Maintain His Political Position. Can He Handle The Presidency At 81?
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
Latest Stories
  1. Today's Sports News LIVE: Jasmine Paolini Reaches Wimbledon 2024 Women's Singles Final; Copa To See ARG Vs COL Final
  2. NEET Supreme Court Hearing: SC Posts NEET-UG Matter To July 18
  3. NATO Summit 2024: UK PM Starmer Offers Support To Ukraine; Members Say China 'Decisive Enabler' Of Russia's War
  4. Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: From Kim Kardashian To Jay Shetty, Check Out The Full Guest List
  5. Breaking News July 11: 14-Day JC For Mumbai BMW Case Accused; Landslide In Himachal, Roads Closed
  6. Did You Know? Michael Jackson Almost Sung For Rajinikanth's 'Enthiran', AR Rahman Shares Details
  7. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run Case: Mihir Shah, Family Driver Confess To Their Roles In Crime, Say Police
  8. 'Quite Normal': NTA, Centre Tell SC Why So Many Toppers In NEET-UG 2024; Next Hearing July 18