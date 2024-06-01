Kyle Jamieson is a cricketer from New Zealand. He marked his international debut for the New Zealand cricket team in February 2020 against India. In May 2020, New Zealand Cricket honored him with a central contract for the 2020–21 season. Jamieson played a pivotal role in the New Zealand squad's triumph in the 2019–2021 ICC World Test Championship, notably claiming 5 wickets in the opening innings during the final match. Kyle also played for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2021 season of the Indian Premier League.

Despite his cricketing prowess, during his younger years, he also showcased his skills on the basketball court, serving as a point guard in the New Zealand Breakers academy. However, faced with a crucial decision between the two sports, Jamieson ultimately opted to pursue cricket, drawn to the art of fast bowling where he excelled.

Jamieson, a right-arm fast-medium bowler and valuable lower-order batsman holds the distinction of being the tallest person to ever represent New Zealand in international cricket, standing at six feet eight inches tall. Initially recognized as a batting all-rounder, his journey took a turn towards bowling in 2012, guided by the expertise of Dayle Hadlee, the bowling coach and brother of Richard Hadlee.

He marked his Twenty20 debut for Canterbury on December 4, 2016, during the 2016–17 Super Smash season. In June 2018, he secured a contract with Canterbury for the 2018–19 season. On January 1, 2019, during the clash between Auckland Aces and Canterbury Kings in the 2018–19 Super Smash tournament, Jamieson achieved a remarkable feat. He recorded the most outstanding bowling figures by a bowler in a T20 match in New Zealand and ranked third globally. His exceptional performance saw him claim six wickets for a mere seven runs from his allotted four overs. Additionally, he emerged as the top wicket-taker in the 2018–19 Super Smash season, securing 22 dismissals across ten matches.

In December 2019, Jamieson joined New Zealand's Test squad for their series against Australia, although he didn't get a chance to play. Then, in January 2020, he earned a spot in New Zealand's One Day International (ODI) squad for their series against India.

His ODI debut came on 8 February 2020 against India, where he was awarded the player of the match title. Subsequently, Jamieson debuted in Test cricket for New Zealand against India on 21 February 2020. In the following match, he achieved his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

During the 2020–21 Plunket Shield season's second round of matches in October 2020, Jamieson achieved a hat-trick against Central Districts. The following month, he earned a spot in New Zealand's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for the series against the West Indies. His T20I debut for New Zealand came on 27 November 2020, against the West Indies.

In January 2021, Jamieson delivered his career-best performance in a Test match, claiming figures of 11 for 117 in the second Test against Pakistan. February 2021 saw him being acquired by the Royal Challengers Bangalore during the IPL auction for the 2021 Indian Premier League season.

Following the conclusion of the 2021 ICC World Test Championship Final in June 2021, Surrey County Cricket Club enlisted Jamieson to play matches for them. Notably, in the said final, he was honored as the man of the match for his seven-wicket haul, which included a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

August 2021 saw Jamieson's inclusion in New Zealand's squad for the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup. He capped off his achievements by being named in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year for 2021 during the annual ICC Awards ceremony in January 2022.